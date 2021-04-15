Celebrities and Influencers Agree, Vip Motors Is the Place to Go When Shopping for a One-Of-A-Kind Car 

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 15, 2021 | Sponsored Post

There is a haven for supercar enthusiasts and celebrities, you just need to take a little trip to get there. Located in Dubai, a city renowned for luxury, you will find one of the greatest automotive galleries in the world. Founded in 2016, VIP Motors is a draw for car lovers everywhere.

It is no surprise that influencers film content here, or that some of the most renowned figures from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and international celebrities come to these specialists for sought-after automobiles. VIP Motors boasts the largest luxury car showroom in the UAE and is staffed by people who are truly passionate about these motorized works of art.

There are more than 150 cars in this showroom, many of them special or limited editions that one will not find anywhere else in the world. To call these unique items rare is an understatement. VIP Motors takes pride in being the first in the market to bring such one-of-a-kind items to their customers. The company generously works with car enthusiasts and influencers around the globe to let them review the unique automobiles in their inventory.

Whether your taste is exotic supercars or top-notch luxury, VIP Motors has no shortage of selection for even the most discerning taste. If you’re looking for sleekness and speed, there are Porsches, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Aston Martins, and even a selection of fabled McLarens. For those looking for true opulence, there is an array of Mercedes, Range Rovers, Rolls Royce, and Bentley models ready to whisk you away.

In addition to keeping up with a multimillion-dollar inventory, VIP Motors must keep up with the breakneck pace of the luxury car industry. This is a dynamic world that moves as fast as the McLaren Senna. Competition among top-tier car producers is fierce as manufacturers constantly try to outperform each other with higher-end specs and new features every year. VIP Motors considers it their mission to make sure they have the latest models to offer their customers for these reasons.

From everyday vehicles to the only production model ever made, VIP Motors is at the center of the automotive world. They have made an impressive name for themselves, welcoming influencers and celebrities to explore a literal playground of the world’s rarest cars. If you are an auto enthusiast, make sure a trip to this remarkable showroom is near the top of your life’s to-do list.