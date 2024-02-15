Fort Lauderdale Beach Welcomes Culinary Gem Vitolo

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Food & Drink Food & Drink News Latest Food & Drink food

Chef Anthony Vitolo brings New York Italian magic to Fort Lauderdale Beach.



Fort Lauderdale Beach has gained another culinary gem with the opening of Vitolo, a family-owned and operated dining destination. Led by renowned chef Anthony Vitolo, who gained fame at Manhattan’s Emilio’s Ballato in partnership with Rob Crosoli, Vitolo promises to bring the authentic flavors of Italian cuisine to South Florida.



While the city has no shortage of Italian eateries, Vitolo aims to stand out by providing personalized dining experiences for its guests. When it comes to hospitality impresario Rob Crosoli, the guest experience is everything, and Vitolo promises no detail is too insignificant—from remembering guest’s preferred beverage preparation to specific table choices, Vitolo adds a familial touch to the dining experience—not only delivering exceptional cuisine but unique personal touches so guests feel right at home.



Drawing from his profound culinary lineage at the iconic Emilio’s Ballato, chef Vitolo honors time-honored recipes and steadfast commitment to authenticity. Highlights from the menu include the crispy breaded Mozzarella en Carrozza, swimming in a deliciously tangy marinara sauce; Linguine alla Vongole, bursting with delicate clams; the thin panko-crusted Vitello Antonio; or a selection of handcrafted, crispy pizza. Crafted with ingredients imported directly from his family’s Sarno farm, Vitolo’s dishes intertwine Italian tradition with a fresh twist.



Matching the integrity of the cuisine, Vitolo’s design masterfully blends modern elegance with old-world charm. Bringing a classic New York Italian setting to the beach, Vitola evokes old-school vibes in a cozy setting that offers three dining experiences under one roof. Vitolo’s Cucina provides a chef’s table perspective into the action of the open kitchen. Beyond the soaring arched doorway lies the glitzy midcentury flair of the Sala Arco lounge, perfect for lingering over cocktails. And the outdoor Terrazza encapsulates rustic Roman trattorias lined with lush lemon trees.



Whether seated at the chef’s counter or beneath twinkling bistro lights, Vitolo guarantees guests will feel at home thanks to the seamless blend of family legacy and South Florida energy. It’s the new destination for experiencing authentic Italian cuisine’s warmth, nostalgia and excellence. Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach 551 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, @vitoloitalian



