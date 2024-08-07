W Miami Hosts A Wellness Retreat In Honor Of Wellness Month

Lifestyle,

Miami residents are not strangers to the wellness world, and now, in honor of Wellness Month, W Miami is partnering with SweatPals and Vida Boa Wellness.

Hosting a wellness retreat on Aug. 10, the exclusive event will offer participants a rejuvenating experience of self-discovery designed around wellness activities. Targeting the mind, body and spirit, attendees can participate in various classes, each targeting a different component and level of wellness and experience. From restorative sound healing meditation to Pilates sessions led by top instructors designed to get the blood pumping, guests will find their ideal class.

Also scheduled during the weekend are workshops led by Miami's top wellness experts. These sessions will offer insights, and experts will share their suggestions on various aspects of well-being, ranging from nutrition and mindfulness to self-care, mental and holistic health.

“This event is a perfect opportunity to explore new wellness practices, connect with others, and celebrate Wellness Month in a significant way right in the heart of Brickell,” said Arianna Calcaterra, marketing director at W Miami. “It aligns perfectly with our passion point, BODY, as we aim to inspire our guests to nurture their physical well-being and embrace a healthier lifestyle.”

Guests can purchase tickets for $75 and visit the website for the full schedule.