Waldorf Astoria Residences In Pompano Beach Mark A Historic First For The Brand

Miami-based developer Related Group, Merrimac Ventures and Hilton have big plans for oceanfront South Florida community Pompano Beach, and it starts with Waldorf Astoria’s first-ever residential-only concept. Designed by Nichols, in collaboration with KORA, BAMO and Enea Landscape Architecture, Waldorf Astoria Residences Pompano Beach spans 92 luxury residential units and 28 stories overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

“We set out to distill the timeless elegance and exclusivity of the Waldorf Astoria brand into a purely residential format,” said President of Related’s condominium development group Nick Perez in a press release. “From the design and architecture to the resident services, we’ve pulled out all the stops to ensure this property fully embodies the Waldorf Astoria brand.”

The two-acre oceanfront property envelops an amenities-rich hospitality package synonymous with the storied Waldorf Astoria brand, including private access to a 20,000-square-foot oceanfront pool deck complete with a lap pool and private spa, 200 feet of beachfront access, a serviced beachfront cafe, cabanas with poolside dining and a private marina with 19 slips accommodating vessels up to 45 feet.

In true Waldorf Astoria fashion, The Residences will house a Peacock Alley, the brand’s signature concept present among several branded properties. The tower’s Peacock Alley functions as a resident-only space for mingling and scoping out the scene. Those intimately familiar with the brand will recognize the crafted clock as originally seen at Waldorf Astoria in New York.

As one can expect, the wellness offerings are expansive, ranging from a resident-only spa with private treatment room and His/Her sauna and steam rooms to a fitness center outfitted with the latest cardio machine and conditioning equipment and a movement studio. Residents can also enjoy endless entertainment options that span a ground-floor food and beverage concept, billiard’s lounge and multi-sport simulator.

Each BAMO-designed unit comes with a private elevator foyer, soaring ceilings and panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing ocean views. Oversized balconies, custom Italian cabinetry and Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances are the standard across a wide variety of floor plans, ranging from two to five bedrooms.

The neighborhood of Pompano Beach is slated to undergo a significant transformation with the arrival of Waldorf Astoria’s first entrance into the Broward County market. Located north of Fort Lauderdale and in convenient distance from Miami and Palm Beach, the quiet waterfront getaway has garnered real estate interest for quite some time, patiently awaiting its moment.

With multi-million-dollar investments working to revamp the Downtown arts and entertainment district and Related’s and Merrimac Ventures’ dedication to investing in luxury developments in the area, Pompano Beach is on the rise to becoming South Florida’s newest hotspot.