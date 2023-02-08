Miami Debuts Its Newest Culinary Gem

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Food & Drink

THE TEAM BEHIND MIAMI’S MICHELIN-STARRED BOIA DE DEBUTS ITS LATEST CONCEPT.



The fun and eclectic interior design of Walrus Rodeo extends throughout the space. PHOTO BY DAVID BLEY

Since its launch in Miami in 2019, Luciana Giangrandi and Alex Meyer’s Boia De restaurant has been hailed as one of the greatest culinary gems in the city—and as of 2022, has a prestigious Michelin star to prove it. Now, the dynamic duo has presented its newest concept just steps away with the addition of chef-partner Jeff Maxfield, Walrus Rodeo. The Miami veteran chef, who hails from concepts like Toscana Divino and Brad Kilgore’s award-winning restaurants, brings his expertise to the 32-seat eatery. While Boia De is known for its dark and intimate setting, Walrus Rodeo is bigger and brighter, offering an innovative menu that spans dishes that center around the restaurant’s wood-fired oven. Think spicy-sweet concoctions like the Spicy OG pizza topped with boquerones, melted shallots, oregano and maple brown butter; or an indulgent lasagna of lamb ragu, mustard greens and stracchino. The menu will also feature a selection of inviting vegetables and fresh salads as well as raw fish. The space also has a nine-seat bar where they’ll serve food plus wine and beer selections from the menu to pair with the melt-in-your-mouth dishes. Says Meyer, “[We’re excited] to showcase a different style of food and share this exciting milestone with our loyal customers, friends and family.” Reservations through resy.com, 5143 NE Second Ave., Miami, @walrusrodeo