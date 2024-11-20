Waterford and Alissia Collaborate On Musical Composition

People, Lifestyle,

Grammy-nominated producer and artist Alissia has teamed up with renowned luxury crystal brand Waterford to produce a musical composition that combines the clink of Waterford's crystal with dynamic rhythms, perfectly encapsulating the holiday spirit.

Waterford has always brought the art of celebration to life, and the new composition provides the perfect backdrop while gathering loved ones. "Waterford sits at the heart of family celebrations that span generations. We believe in crafting more than just beautiful glassware—we create moments that connect people and cultures," said Emily Brophy, global brand marketing manager at Waterford. "Our collaboration with Alissia is a perfect example of how our brand continues to evolve, bringing timeless craftsmanship into today's celebrations and reflecting our mission to blend heritage with modern creativity."

Nothing evokes the joy and togetherness of the holiday season quite like the clinking of Waterford crystal, making it the perfect addition to Alissia’s original composition. Accented by cheering guests and plenty of merriment, the immersive piece instantly transports listeners to a celebration of the season. The track, named "Crystal Reverie," bridges generations by inviting the audience to reminisce on the joy of celebratory toasts, complete with Waterford crystal glasses.

"Music and celebrations have always been deeply connected. Collaborating with Waterford inspired me to explore new dimensions of my creativity," said Alissia. "Their 250-year legacy continues to foster connections across generations. I often incorporate live percussion sounds of glass or bottles but crystal is definitely an elevation, and turning the iconic sound of crystal clinking into music is a new and inventive way to capture the spirit of celebration, blending my sound with their artistry to embody the essence of the season."

The exclusive holiday track from Alissia is available here.