These Two Miami Waterfront Homes Promise A Tropical Paradise

Fresh off the Miami International Boat Show, waterfront properties in Miami are as hot as the temps and the sun-kissed inhabitants who call Miami home. When it comes to ultra-luxury living, prestigious waterfront communities such as the Hibiscus Island, Star Island and Palm Island trio rank high on the list, as well as the gated tropical haven that is La Gorce on Biscayne Bay, “Billionaire Bunker” Indian Creek Island and Venetian Islands, connected by the Venetian Causeway.

These are just a few of Miami’s most sought-after residential enclaves, providing peaceful respite from the city cacophony and heavily trafficked neighborhoods on the strip. Situated on Palm Island and Bay Harbor Islands, these two waterfront listings represented by The Jills Zeder Group of Coldwell Banker Realty promise privacy, extravagance and dazzling views.

30 Palm Ave., Miami Beach

This fully-furnished, two-story waterfront home is listed at $42.5 million on guard-gated Palm Island, sitting on a 32,000-square-foot lot equipped with 100 feet of Biscayne Bay frontage. Boating enthusiasts will appreciate the 100-foot IPE wood dock with direct access to Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic, an extension of the vast outdoor space that features an infinity pool and stylishly manicured lawn. The summer kitchen and covered outdoor seating area is the perfect alcove for lounging with a chilled cocktail while short ribs sizzle on the grill.

The 13,144-square-foot interior features nine bedrooms (plus two staff rooms), eight bathrooms and one half-bathroom, accented by large plank hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows looking out to the lush waterfront vista. The luxe kitchen complete with top-of-the-line appliances is suitable for both types of dwellers, the entertainers and the gourmet chefs.

Wander through the rest of the main floor and you’ll find an airy family room and connecting dining room, a movie theater with leather recliners and a 132-inch projection screen, an elevator, pet room, recreation room and full waterfront gym.

Proceed upstairs to discover an expansive principal suite with dual walk-in closets, a Carrara marble master bathroom with a sleek, walk-in rainfall shower and wraparound views of water and swaying palm trees from the outdoor terrace.

Car collectors can house all twelve cars on the property, which includes a four-car garage.

9530 W Broadview Dr., Bay Harbor Islands

As one of the few new construction homes to hit the South Florida market, the 9,000-square-foot Bay Harbor Islands estate is a true gem, listed for $22.5 million and featuring architecture by Choeff Levy Fischman and interior design by Caterina Badiello of CBDesign. With crisp, clean clines framing the rooms and outdoor space, the home is a modern dream and a Miami entertainer’s paradise.

Views of Biscayne Bay and Indian Creek Lake, in addition to panoramas of Indian Creek golf course, await from the 80 feet of waterfront and private 500-square-foot wood finish dock—five minutes away from the open ocean. The home boasts a sleek transition from indoors to outdoors, seamlessly merging the two plush family rooms with the striking infinity pool that sits on the ocean.

Inside, there are two full kitchens equipped with Sub-Zero and Wolf gas and electric appliances (plus a morning pantry situated on the second floor), a wine room, a formal dining area, an elevator, a gym and two full laundries. Techies can rest assured that this home is fully technologically sound for easy living, featuring home automation with Lutron lighting, shades and curtains, all-around audio by Sonos, security alarm, phone/intercom, full internet repeaters and CCTV systems.

The six bedrooms are equipped with walk-in closets and are decked in natural herringbone wood finishings, evoking an earthy tonality in line with the rest of the estate. In an effort to minimize flooding considering the risk of living on the water, the home’s main slab finished floor was constructed approximately 10 feet over mean sea level.