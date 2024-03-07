We Belong Here 2024 Was The Perfect Pregame To Miami Music Week

Culture, Lifestyle, Feature, Entertainment, Community,

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture, Lifestyle, Feature, Entertainment, Community,

Miami Music Week and Ultra might be coming up, but we’re hitting pause for a second to reminisce on Miami’s homegrown boutique music festival that took place beachside for its third iteration a few weeks ago.

We Belong Here on Virginia Key celebrated the power of house music fused with a Miami flair and the burgeoning subgenre of Afro-House (thanks to Deep Root Tribe, which curated the second largest stage at the festival). A 360 Experience main stage provided viewers with an unmatched perspective of their favorite DJs from all angles, including an immersive three-hour-long set by Gordo, while smaller stages showcased local DJ talent and a taste of Miami’s own musical flavor.

Dancing feet in the sand and skin glistening under the moonlight, adrenalized festival-goers pulsated to the beat of sets by Grammy-nominated Duke Dumont, Bob Moses, Wax Motif, Nitefreak, Tchami and more, as golden-hour sets hypnotically transitioned crowds into a chillier night. Despite the cooler temperatures, Bob Moses brought the heat on Saturday night with live dancers and a Miami-esque electric club set, pumping out banger after banger.

Alongside stellar production and captivating performances further electrified by the intimate beachside setting, the festival stuck to its local feel with a food lineup by Smorgasburg Miami. The hit open-air food market wasn’t the only attraction outside of the music, however. The vendor village offered a world of après-festival fun, featuring goodies such as festival merch from small businesses, various wellness items and on-brand snacks.

This year’s We Belong Here saw 75% of attendees residing in South Florida and created over 300 jobs related to the festival, emphasizing its commitment to the local community and setting the bar high for homegrown music festivals that attract the masses without losing that personal feel.