These 6 Miami Restaurants Feature Weekly Parties For Endless Fun

Miami has it all, iconic for its lively atmosphere, tasteful cuisine, and unparalleled party scene. All of the 305’s adored attributes can now be had in one place, with some of the city’s most in-demand restaurant concepts producing a quintessential Miami experience that combines the area’s best features. Through culinary and entertainment experiences that bring guests to the crossroad where delectable dining and lively celebration intertwine, guests can enjoy flavorful fare with a lot of fun. So skip the extra Uber ride to the club and spend your night out on the town at one of Miami’s six best weekly restaurant parties.

Osaka Nikkei

1300 Brickell Bay Drive / Website

Brickell’s award-winning Peruvian restaurant Osaka Cucina Nikkei’s KERO Bar celebrates Nikkei Conspiracy Nights each Thursday night from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Thursdays at KERO Bar present guests with live DJ performances with first-class, hand-picked tracks from Osaka’s DJs with musical inspiration taken from the restaurant’s culinary roots in Japan and Peru. Patrons can sip on the bar’s signature cocktails that present over 35 label options of sake and unique spirit selections like a gin beverage featuring botanicals that hail straight from the Amazon or a Zumbrowka Vodka created with Bison grass.

CHICA Miami



5556 NE 4th Court / Website

CHICA Miami, the Latin American-centered cuisine concept with a dynamic wine and mixology program, elevates its traditional restaurant experience every Friday and Saturday night at CHICA Nights. Curated by Celebrity Chef Lorena Garcia, restaurantgoers can relish classic renditions of Latin dishes, specialty cocktails, and small bites while dancing the night away to tunes by live DJs and entertainment from 9:00 p.m. to close.

1 Beach Club

2341 Collins Ave / Website

Miami’s iconic 1 Hotel South Beach brings unmatched views, drinks, dishes, and vibrations to the visitors and locals alike at their iconic 1 Beach Club’s Live Beats. Every Saturday and Sunday, patrons can enjoy hand-crafted cocktails, savory dishes, and live music as you savor al fresco dining beneath swaying palms in a 50,000-square-foot laidback, lush outdoor space steps away from the sea. Sip on sustainable cocktails like the Sustainable Sandia and Beach Blossom while sprawling on a daybed and feasting on various bites and entrees. Every surface is an invitation to relax and enjoy the vibrations of the live music and scents of the sea breeze for a consistently incomparable experience.

Mayami

127 NW 23rd St. / Website

In the heart of Miami’s art-deco Wynwood neighborhood, Mayami transports its guest to ancient Mayan Civilization inside its 10,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor restaurant and lounge. Each Tuesday from nine p.m. to three a.m., the Mediterranian-Latin fusion restaurant brings guests Tuluminati Tuesdays, serving elevated cuisine, specialty cocktails, and unique performances. A festive party with Tulum vibes, the late-night atmosphere features jaw-dropping performances by aerialists and fire dancers alongside groovy beats by a DJ.

Hutong Miami

600 Brickell Ave / Website

Hutong Miami, where Northern Chinese cuisine meets artisanal dim sum and exotic cocktails, is kicking off its newly created restaurant-meets-party concept series, coined Dark Brunch, on each third Thursday of every month. Encapsulated in 100-year-old Chinese Bricks, vivid pop-art colors, and hand-carved wood panels, guests can relish in a night of fiery dishes and hand-crafted cocktails to the stylings of authentic Guzheng and resident DJs. Join Hutong as they commence their first-ever Dark Brunch event on November 17 at seven p.m.

The Goodtime Hotel

601 Washington Ave / Website

Located in the famed Miami Beach, The Goodtime Hotel hosts its Karaoke Night every Tuesday night from nine p.m. to one a.m. inside The Library. The perfect place to lift your spirits after a demanding weekday, guests can sing their hearts out alongside some of Miami's best vibes and views. Calm your stage fright with cocktail service, available for purchase from the hotel’s iconic Strawberry Moon bar and restaurant. If your idea of entertainment doesn’t involve being behind the mic, leave it to the professionals at The Goodtime Hotel’s Comedy Night each Wednesday. In partnership with Villain Theater, guests are invited back to The Library for a night of belly laughs and cocktail service with some of the city’s best stand-up talents from nine p.m. to 11 p.m. RSVP to either event through [email protected]