Experience Self Care At Miami's Must-Visit Wellness Spots

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Lifestyle

TREAT YOURSELF AT ONE OF THE CITY’S MUST-VISIT LUXURY BEAUTY AND WELLNESS SPOTS.

From innovative wellness centers to luxe spas and yoga studios, this city offers a range of destinations to reset and recharge. For visitors and locals alike, we have you covered for Miami’s top wellness and beauty spots for the ultimate luxury experience.



The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort’s peaceful spa PHOTO COURTESY OF VENUE

THE ST. REGIS BAL HARBOUR RESORT

Transport yourself to a state of mindfulness with The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort’s new spa concept. Here, the options are endless, featuring an all-new luxury treatment menu, including coveted treatments that exemplify opulence, such as the 24K Gold Wrap. Guests can find solace in signature treatments and explore ayurvedic practices through the combination of a gentle massage, aromatherapy oils and chakra-targeted pressure points. Other wellness amenities include beachside yoga and Pilates classes, complete with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. 9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour, @stregisbalharbour

CARILLON MIAMI WELLNESS RESORT

For a truly restorative experience, Carillon Miami Wellness Resort offers an authentic and specialized approach to well-being. Continuously at the forefront of wellness innovation, Carillon Miami Wellness Resort focuses on aligning all elements of health. Integrating modern modalities, you’ll find touchless wellness treatments, vibroacoustic electromagnetic therapy and even the unique Indiba Deep Beauty—a noninvasive technology treatment used to increase cellular metabolism and rebalance cells. With daily fitness classes and two new facial treatments in partnership with Yon-Ka Paris, the resort offers a complete lineup of comprehensive treatments, providing its guests with the tools to live a healthier lifestyle. 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @carillonhotel



Carillon Miami Wellness Resort’s Sunrise Pool POOL AND SPA INTERIOR PHOTO COURTESY OF VENUES

DR. BARBARA STURM BOUTIQUE & SPA

Widely known for her anti-inflammatory philosophy and nonsurgical skin treatments, Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Miami spa and boutique delivers fabulous facials, as do her spas across the country. Designed in collaboration with Tobias Freytag, the modern architecture and minimalist appeal of the Design District location is a sleek getaway for a luxury experience. From infrared therapy that helps diminish age spots and wrinkles to the signature Sturmglow facial, this spa and boutique is an all-in-one experience for your skin’s health and well-being. 140 NE 39th St., Ste. 111, Miami, @drbarbarasturm

THE STANDARD SPA, MIAMI BEACH

Featuring a newly renovated spa, The Standard Spa is an idyllic oasis for a unique wellness experience. Placing a premium on relaxation is what The Standard Spa does best, evident from its diverse spa menu. Featuring a Turkish hammam, ice room, aromatherapy steam room and rejuvenating treatments, the spa is a paradise for all your beautification and relaxation needs. 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach, @thestandard



The Standard Spa, Miami Beach. POOL AND SPA INTERIOR PHOTO COURTESY OF VENUES

HELIA HOUSE

This North Miami gem is known for being completely the first-of-its-kind, nontoxic and biophilic healing center in the country, all while incorporating sacred geometry and crystal energy for a whole new level of healing. Named Helia after the sun’s daughter, this sun-filled space is a sanctuary built by Dr. Elizabeth Trattner, who specializes in Chinese and integrative medicine. From women’s and men’s health and cosmetic acupuncture to her signature Gemstone Acupuncture Facial, Trattner treats various ailments while harmonizing health and balancing energy levels. 1901 NE 168th St., North Miami Beach, @dreliztratts, @heliahouse

Dr. Elizabeth Trattner at Helia House PORTRAIT BY CARLOS VELEZ