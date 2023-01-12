Here Are Four Wellness Practices To Kick Off 2023

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Lifestyle

START THE NEW YEAR OFF RIGHT WITH THESE FOUR WELLNESS PRACTICES.



Lounge in the serene pool and enjoy a healthy menu PHOTO COURTESY OF: CARILLON MIAMI WELLNESS RESORT

It’s that time of year again when wellness takes a front seat. Find out how we’re prioritizing our workouts, health, skincare and overall well-being.

OTO Massage at The Spa at Baia Beach Club

Experience ultimate bliss at The Spa at Baia Beach Club. MONDRIAN SOUTH BEACH

Start your new year with a clear mind and spirit at The Spa at Baia Beach Club. The OTO massage experience works to ease muscular tension, nourish your body and rebalance your senses after the busy holiday season. Using CBD helps a variety of conditions, including pain and sleep management. Guests can choose what they want to focus on as each massage treatment targets a different area of health, such as relaxation, reenergizing or rejuvenating. This newly introduced treatment welcomes complete nirvana. Through the use of CBD products, essential oils and sound therapy, you’ll step into the new year with a renewed sense of self. 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach, @baiabeachclubmiami

An impeccably designed Spa at Baia Beach Club invokes the ultimate serenity. MONDRIAN SOUTH BEACH

Pilates at Pilathon

Pilathon offers a variety of classes in Wynwood and Little River. PHOTO: BY OLIVER EHMIG

Incorporating Pilates for the body and soul, Pilathon’s bright spaces and welcoming community invite you to balance, strengthen and move. With a mission to create personalized, mindful and vibrant classes, the boutique Pilates studio offers curated classes for people at every level. Sharing the ideals that Pilates is a mindful art, founder Emily Bench believes it is also the fountain of youth. The serene studio restores balance and harmony, aiming to improve spine health and overall poise. Depart the class feeling stretched, rejuvenated and ready to take on any challenge. 2700 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 8301 NE Second Ave., Miami, @pilathon

BY FRANCESCA PERINI/STELLAR MEDIA AGENCY

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort



CARILLON MIAMI WELLNESS RESORT

Located steps away from the ocean, it is hard not to feel at peace at Carillon Miami. Home to integrative and functional medicine, this Miami wellness destination puts a premium on supporting a healthy immune system and sending your body into the ultimate state of relaxation. Experience a quartz massage table, IV therapy, B12 infusions, salt float and more at this multifaceted healing space. Get ready to transform your health with a comprehensive approach and connect to your body and mind this January. 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @carillonhotel

Cosmetic Acupuncture at Helia House

Photo Courtesy Elizabeth Trattner

New year, new face? Not really, but at Helia House—a nontoxic, LEED-certified and biophilic building—you can receive the ultimate inner glow, thanks to Dr. Elizabeth Trattner (@dreliztratts). From digestive health and sleep management to cosmetic acupuncture, Helia House is a wellness oasis for those looking to reset and start the new year on the right foot and heal from within. Used for thousands of years, cosmetic acupuncture works to recontour, lift and sculpt parts of your face. Good for clearing up congested skin, cosmetic acupuncture at Helia House welcomes you to rejuvenate and heal in 2023. 1901 NE 168th St., North Miami Beach, @heliahouse