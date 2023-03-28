West Chelsea Contemporary is proud to presentPhoebeNewYork

By West Chelsea Contemporary By West Chelsea Contemporary | | Sponsored Post Events

West Chelsea Contemporary is proud to present PhoebeNewYork, a solo exhibition featuring over thirty new mixed-media collage works by the artist. Additional works will be on view at Empire Stores in DUMBO.

New York-based artist Libby Schoettle’s alter ego, PhoebeNewYork, comes to life through collages comprising found objects including vintage fashion magazine pages, old photographs and books, record sleeves, and pop art. Phoebe, a paper-doll like character with a distinctly round pink head and bob haircut, grapples with femininity, sexual politics, love, and independence. Schoettle reveals her own vulnerability, raw emotion, and witty observations through Phoebe’s provocative and relatable statements such as “Brave New Woman,” “Anything Could Happen,” and “ Watch Me!” From wryly dark musings to inspirational affirmations, Phoebe’s multi-faceted personality poignantly captures the contemporary moment and is imbued with the essence of New York, reflecting Schoettle’s own journey of self-discovery made possible by the magic of the city. Drawn to materials that have lived an imperfect life, having been owned and handled by others and invested with a history, the torn edges, wrinkles, and spots of Schoettle’s collage works recall memories of being in bed with a fashion magazine finding something you love and tacking it on your wall.

The intimacy of the artist’s original works are brought into the social arena as PhoebeNewYork appears on the streets, from small stickers to larger-than-life wheatpastes, of New York City, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, London, and Berlin. In 2022, PhoebeNewYork debuted in Denmark with a mid-career retrospective of Schoettle’s work at the Horsens Kunstmuseum entitled My Paper World.

Libby and Phoebe have been featured in publications such as New York Magazine’s The Cut, Teen Vogue, JeJune, Nylon, Downtown, Citizen Brooklyn, Teeth, Glamour Italia, BlackBook Media, Glamour Espana, Philadelphia Style, and Il Fotografo; they have also been the subject of fashion collaborations with Victoria Beckham, Dr. Marten’s, Sonia Rykiel, rag & bone, and Lululemon, as well as an upcoming docuseries by Canobie Films that is slated to air in 2023.