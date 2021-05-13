What Makes Criss Bellini’s Artworks Unique

by Evan Arroyo | May 13, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Criss Bellini’s creations are gaining a reputation in the country of Sweden where he is based. His artworks are renowned for their uniqueness and fresh themes that are rarely seen in other painters’ works. Breaking free from normality is his primary goal, and he does so by making sure that his creations are unlike any other.

Besides, Chris Bellini offers his artworks for a limited number of copies. The purpose of this is to maintain the exclusivity of the artwork and not make it too widely distributed so that people stop losing interest in it. He knows firsthand what it’s like to not have enough money to spend on things he always wanted. For that reason, he puts his creations for sale at affordable rates despite their impressive quality and uniqueness.

Distinctive Qualities in Criss Bellini’s Works

The main reason why Criss Bellini is renowned for his art pieces is because of the unique themes and elements that he incorporates in his creations. His goal is to make the distinguishing features of his masterpieces trademarks of his works. In that way, when art enthusiasts see an artwork with the same elements, they will identify it as Criss Bellini’s.

Fusion of modern and historical

Modern and historical art are complete opposites. However, that doesn’t mean that they won’t look good when combined, especially when done in the most artistic way possible. According to Criss Bellini, when he fuses both the modern and historical art styles, he gives existence to something new and something beautiful.

In the first phase of Criss Bellini’s creative process, he paints his ideas on the canvas by hand using acrylic and mixed media. He takes inspiration from timeless art pieces that are renowned. After that, he ponders on how he can incorporate his individuality in the historical work and make something unique. His goal for this step is to add a new attitude to the painting using elements that influence him.

He modernizes the artwork so that it will be relevant to the current generation. The common theme that he includes is the hip-hop culture. This may mean adding symbols of luxury, such as dollar signs, money, gold, and even short catchphrases about wealth. During this stage, he works using digital tools.

Characters that wear balaclava mask

Many may be familiar with the balaclava mask worn by individuals to hide their identities. That mask that only exposes a person’s eyes is a common element in almost all of Criss Bellini’s creations. Most of the time, the balaclava of the character in the artwork is black, but he also uses other colors and patterns.

When it comes to the interpretation of the mask, Criss Bellini says that it depends on the person interpreting the artwork. It symbolizes freedom and the truest reflection of who we are.

Criss is highly active on social media sites like Instagram and Facebook where art enthusiasts can connect with him. He stays anonymous and all of his creations are only available in limited quantities.

https://crissbellini.com/

https://www.facebook.com/crissbellini/

https://www.instagram.com/crissbelliniart/