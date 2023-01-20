This Is What You Should Order At These New Miami Restaurants, According To Their Chefs

By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Food & Drink People

Interior of Contessa Miami PHOTO CREDIT: Michael Stavaridis

Miami is the city that keeps on giving, and new restaurant openings are not stopping anytime soon. Between fall and winter, many restaurants debuted in the Magic City, bringing exquisite flavors, over-the-top service, and a phenomenal ambiance. The downside is that with so many new restaurants to try, it can be a little overwhelming not knowing what to order. You will probably get FOMO if you see everyone posting their photos at these new spots, and because you cannot miss out, we have the solution.

We asked the chefs at these 6 new restaurants in Miami to talk about their recommendations, and why they chose them so you know what to order next time you visit. This way you will have a smooth experience and visit every single one.

Platea

12175 S Dixie Highway / Website

Chef Fernando Salazar

Can you recommend An appetizer, entree, dessert, and drink to order at Platea?

Appetizer: Tostones De Lomo

Entree: Filet Mignon add one God’s butter

Dessert:The Garden (Lucuma Cheesecake)

Drink: A nice Cabernet Franc or Cabernet Sauvignon

Why do you love these particular dishes?

Chef Fernando Salazar: I feel like all these dishes are simple yet some of the most complex in flavors, while showcasing many years of experience subtly in every bite.

Why will guests love these dishes?

Chef Fernando Salazar: I believe 99.9% of our guests love our dishes because they see the effort of the flavors and combination of ingredients all dance effortlessly in their own. Once they try one of our hand selected Prime Steaks they truly understand the importance that great quality makes.

What has been the most challenging aspect of running the kitchen of a new restaurant?

Chef Fernando Salazar: I think the most challenging part of running a kitchen is conveying the love and passion you have into every dish. I’m one of those cooks that love to let you know we don’t take anything for granted and love talking to all our customers as much as I possibly can to thank them for supporting our passion. Yet, we still deal with a lot of human elements that can make a dish not come out as perfect as you wanted every single time, and sometimes those imperfections are not something you can see with your naked eye. I also think that’s what makes this type of art so addictive and beautiful, because out of the imperfections there’s so much teamwork and unity, that you have to realize that unless we were all robots, the special human touch, good, bad and challenging is what makes it all special at the same time.

Aba Miami

9700 Collins Ave Suite 101 / Website

Chef CJ Jacobson

Can you recommend An appetizer, entree, dessert, and drink to order at Aba?

Chef CJ Jacobson: I would recommend ordering the Smoky Garlic Hummus, Charred Eggplant Spread, Lamb & Beef Kefta Kebab, Grilled Mushroom Kebab, Truffled Baked Orzo and Chocolate Chocolate Cake.

Why do you love these particular dishes?

Chef CJ Jacobson: You can enjoy crudité or our house bread topped with za'atar alongside the hummus & spreads to switch up the texture and mouth-feel, and our crudité is a wonderful option for guests with dietary restrictions.

The Truffled Baked Orzo is everything I want about truffles and everything I love about a rich, nostalgic mac & cheese. A premium comfort dish that holds warmth & depth in every spoonful.

Why will guests love these dishes?

Chef CJ Jacobson: What I love about Aba is that you're able to have a feast of many flavors, no matter the dining party size. As it's mezze-style, you can craft your own feast if you choose and take your time exploring each dish. It's a unique experience to fully immerse yourself in, and one in which you hopefully try ingredients or flavors you haven't previously paired together. As we're located in Miami's Bal Harbour Shops, we aim to be a restorative stop during (or to end) your day out, where you can relax with a refreshing dish and nosh on something satisfying.

What has been the most challenging aspect of running the kitchen of a new restaurant?

Chef CJ Jacobson: I've noticed that sourcing is dramatically different everywhere. At each location finding new sources that maintain the quality we like to uphold becomes a puzzle that takes time and strategy to solve, and it's especially difficult to keep an abundance of produce on hand. For example, in Austin it's difficult to find high-quality tomatoes that match our standard. Luckily at our Miami location, we have our Executive Chef Leo Pablo who is a Miami local and has many great relationships with suppliers in the area. Sometimes there are beautiful surprises in new locations, like purple watercress!

Contessa Miami

111 NE 41st St. / Website

Chef Mario Carbone, Co-Owner of Major Food Group

Can you recommend An appetizer, entree, dessert, and drink to order at Contessa?

Chef Mario Carbone: The Meatballs Aldo is my appetizer of choice. As for pasta, you can’t go wrong with the Cinghiale Bolognese. The Classic Veal Milanese is another favorite of mine, and I round out every meal at Contessa with our exquisite house-made gelatos. As for my drink of choice - Contessa Spritz.

Why do you love these particular dishes?

Chef Mario Carbone: These dishes are new to us as a company so it is exciting for us to introduce them at Contessa Miami. We really enjoyed making these new iterations of classic Italian dishes as they’re emblematic of the story we are telling throughout our menu - a traditional and classic northern Italian culinary experience.

Why will guests love these dishes?

Chef Mario Carbone: We often design our menus with dishes we enjoy cooking and serving within our homes. Our menu highlights familiar favorites with modern techniques. We hope that our version of each dish is the best version our guests have ever had.

Avra Miami

17945 Collins Ave / Website

Executive Chef Jose David Diaz

Can you recommend An appetizer, entree, dessert, and drink to order at Avra?

Appetizer: Avra Ceviche

Entree: Chilean Sea Bass Plaki

Dessert: Portokalopita

Drink: Santorini Martini

Why do you love these particular dishes?

Avra Ceviche: It represents what Avra is bringing to Miami: a fresh dish made with a catch of the day caught locally. It combines both cultures, Greek modern cuisine and Miami cuisine, in a single dish.

Chilean Sea Bass Plaki: I enjoy a simple grilled fish, and we have over 15 different varieties on display, but this dish is much more elaborate. The combination of the fattiness of the Sea Bass with the fish and tomato broth is one of a kind.

Portokalopita: It's a cake made with baked filo dough instead of regular flour, soaked in orange syrup and orange liqueur. It reminds me of the orange trees that can be found throughout Athens.

Santorini Martini: The combination of cucumber, basil, dry gin, and Giffard Pamplemousse makes this martini refreshing, simple, and rich all at the same time.

Why will guests love these dishes?

Avra Ceviche: It's a colorful, fresh, tasty and sexy dish. It's an explosion of textures and colors.

Chilean Sea Bass Plaki: It represents Greek cuisine in one dish.

Portokalopita: It's unique! When you taste it, you can tell there's something special about that little piece of cake, and the pairing with the homemade vanilla ice cream is fantastic!

Santorini Martini: It's fresh with so much personality. You won't regret tasting it.

What has been the most challenging aspect of running the kitchen of a new restaurant?

Executive Chef Jose David Diaz: I believe the most difficult aspect of opening a restaurant in Miami right now is assembling a team, particularly for chefs. With so many new restaurants opening in the last three years, the market has changed while labor has not grown at the same rate.

COCO Miami

8 NE 41st St. / Website

Executive Chef Jose Diaz

Can you recommend An appetizer, entree, dessert, and drink to order at COCO?

Appetizer: Yellowtail Carpaccio for appetizer

Entree: Ora king Salmon with Endives, Olive Tapenade and Port Jus for entree

Dessert: La Vie en Rose for dessert

Drink: Negroni for drink

Why do you love these particular dishes?

Executive Chef Jose Diaz: I like these dishes because it allows me to express myself when it comes to playing with new flavors.

Why will guests love these dishes?

Executive Chef Jose Diaz: Guests will love these dishes because of the elegance, freshness and execution. Each dish will transport guests to the coast of the Mediterranean.

What has been the most challenging aspect of running the kitchen of a new restaurant?

Executive Chef Jose Diaz: The most challenging part is to transfer every single idea written on paper to reality. Running the kitchen of a new restaurant is a constant evolution until we find the right way, it takes time but it’s very exciting.

Casa Bufala

1874 Bay Road / Website

Chef Luca

Can you recommend An appetizer, entree, dessert, and drink to order at Casa Bufala, and why you love these particular dishes?

Appetizer: Parmigiana di Melanzane, is the ultimate comfort food. Simple yet elegant, the layers of fried eggplant, mozzarella cheese, and parmesan baked together with a simple tomato sauce just taste like heaven. It is a classic Italian dish that everyone needs to try at least once in their life.

Entree: Spaghetti Alle Vongole. It’s a flavorful recipe that will have you thinking of a warm summer evening on the patio of a restaurant in Naples, Italy with a glass of crisp white wine and a delicious plate of spaghetti to devour. The creamy sauce is infused with fresh garlic, olive oil, and clam broth creating the ultimate Italian-inspired fare.

Dessert: Tiramisu. Tiramisu translates to "pull me up “or ‘’Cheer me up’’ because it's famous for bringing energy to those who finish it. We make it in-house from scratch. It's light, creamy, heavenly, and irresistible. Now you know what to eat next time you feel blue!

Tuscany Wines. From Sangiovese and Chianti to Brunello and Barbaresco. Their flavors and aromas make them so unique and can provide the perfect complement to any food pairing for every occasion.

Why will guests love these dishes?

Chef Luca: It's the taste of Italy that I want to bring to the table, where people gather for homemade food surrounded by loved ones. I believe these dishes bring a mixture of cuisine and culture, bringing the Mediterranean coast to the table.

What has been the most challenging aspect of running the kitchen of a new restaurant?

Chef Luca: Keeping the team focused on the cooking tasks at hand. There’s a lot of moving parts!

We recommend you visit these fantastic new restaurants and order based on their chef recommendations. However, explore the entire menu and indulge in a phenomenal culinary experience that will bring you back for more.