When Athletes & Entertainers Move, Justen Helps Them With Their Real Estate and Relocation Needs

by Justen & Associates | May 3, 2021 | People Sponsored Post

It is Justen’s entrepreneurial spirit and ambitious attitude that got him involved in the real estate business and for that matter, a very unique sector of a market. But for his prominent clients it is a no brainer when choosing to work with Justen Alias who runs the gamut on athlete and celebrity relocation. Indeed, there is a specific division of Justen & Associates that specializes on these placements.

With many fish in the sea, it is Alias’ integrity and hands on approach with his celebrity clients which have kept him thriving in this saturated space especially during a historical time when there are slim pickings through South Florida, the most desirable city to live in at the moment. Sharing how “nothing drives me more than when I find my clients their dream home,” you should know that “I just closed a deal on a luxury property with a very notable YouTuber, and the reason this type of clientele comes to me is a result of my negotiating skills.” Pair that with his interpersonal communication abilities, time and consideration, he even goes as far as taking the new residents on private tours, referring local business - from coffee shops to restaurants to make their lives easier as they acclimate.

Justen also owns and operates Moving Miami Florida and Miami Luxury Leases, two websites intended to help clients navigate the sales and rentals throughout Miami’s luxury landscape.

