Here's Where To Listen To Live Music This Summer

By: Sarah Finkel|July 9, 2024
There’s something particularly satisfying about listening to live music come summertime, when the days are longer, but the living is slower. To jazz up your summer nights, check out these live music listening spots that promise to transport your soul to higher vibrations.
Local artist Lee presents live jazz music on Friday, July 26 at the intimate lounge dedicated to mezcal. Tucked away behind a secret entrance, Mezcalista will serve as the stage for Lee’s genre-defying performance, held from 7 p.m. until late.
Every Friday night beginning at 8:30 p.m., Bar Central will play host to an array of sounds and culinary delights, including a specially curated menu that combines the best of Katsuya and Bar Central. Raquel Lily Trio and Bongolada Trio will perform on a rotating basis.
Miami’s live music scene reaches soaring heights at The Living Room, the ultra-glamorous lounge by Faena Hotel that welcomes guest performers each night. Whether the lineup features original songs or inspired renditions, the live music talent is some of the best in town.