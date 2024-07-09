Here's Where To Listen To Live Music This Summer

Lifestyle, Entertainment, Community,

There’s something particularly satisfying about listening to live music come summertime, when the days are longer, but the living is slower. To jazz up your summer nights, check out these live music listening spots that promise to transport your soul to higher vibrations.

Mezcalista at Moxy South Beach

915 Washington Ave. / Website

Local artist Lee presents live jazz music on Friday, July 26 at the intimate lounge dedicated to mezcal. Tucked away behind a secret entrance, Mezcalista will serve as the stage for Lee’s genre-defying performance, held from 7 p.m. until late.

Monterrey Bar at The Standard Spa

40 Island Ave. / Website

Jazz enthusiasts will appreciate Sundays at Monterrey Bar, when The Lady Sings will take over the night with a series of smooth sounds that will lull you into a listener’s heaven.

Bar Central at SLS South Beach

1701 Collins Ave. / Website

Every Friday night beginning at 8:30 p.m., Bar Central will play host to an array of sounds and culinary delights, including a specially curated menu that combines the best of Katsuya and Bar Central. Raquel Lily Trio and Bongolada Trio will perform on a rotating basis.

The Living Room at Faena Hotel

3201 Collins Ave. / Website

Miami’s live music scene reaches soaring heights at The Living Room, the ultra-glamorous lounge by Faena Hotel that welcomes guest performers each night. Whether the lineup features original songs or inspired renditions, the live music talent is some of the best in town.