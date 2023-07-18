Where To Play Pickleball In Miami

Pickleball has been America’s fastest-growing sport for multiple years straight, rivaling tennis, golf and more traditional sports. The boom can largely be explained by the lower barrier to entry, for example, as a result of a slower ball, smaller court size and fewer stroke types. It also happens to be incredibly fun (and social) while doubling as a great workout, so it’s no wonder this cross between tennis, badminton and ping-pong has exploded across the country. In fact, cities have been racing to build more courts amid zoning battles to keep up with the unprecedented demand. But not to worry—these eight pickleball courts in Miami are still available for play while we patiently await more. Note: Most of these courts are free to play, and some are mixed-use and some are dedicated to pickleball only.
Haulover Park
10800 Collins Ave.
Number of courts: 4
Hours: Sunrise to sunset
Keystone Park
13050 Ixora Court
Number of courts: 2
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to noon, Thursday, 4 to 7:30 p.m.
Bryan Park
2301 SW 13th St.
Number of courts: 4
Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday
Miami Beach Golf Club
2301 Alton Rd.
Number of courts: 6
Hours: Daily, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Miami Beach Tennis Center
501 72nd St.
Number of courts: 4
Hours: Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Polo Park
4301 N Michigan Ave.
Number of courts: 2
Hours: Sunrise to sunset, 9 p.m. lighted courts
Tropical Park
7900 SW 40th St.
Number of courts: 4
Hours: Sunrise to sunset
Coconut Grove Tennis Center
2875 Oak Ave.
Number of courts: 2
Hours: Daily
Ultra Padel & Pickleball Club
6301 NE 4th Ave.
Number of courts: 3 indoor, 5 outdoor, 1 singles
Hours: Book court for rent during low or prime time