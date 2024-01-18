Where To Watch Every 2024 Awards Season Movie & TV Show

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | January 18, 2024 | Culture Awards Television Movies
The Holdovers
You’ve probably already seen Barbie at least once and couldn’t resist knowing what exactly goes down in Saltburn, but have you spent your time getting lost in the adventures of Poor Things or committed three hours yet to Oppenheimer or Killers of the Flower Moon? The films and television of the 2024 awards season are a treasure trove of storytelling, and we don’t want you to miss out on a single one. Whether you can stream or need to head to your local theater, read on for where exactly to find each one.
Air: Prime Video
All of Us Strangers: In theaters
American Fiction: In theaters
Anatomy of A Fall: For rent across platforms
Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret: Starz
Barbie: Max
The Boy and The Heron: In theaters
The Color Purple: In theaters and for rent across platforms
Dream Scenario: For rent across platforms
Elemental: Disney Plus
The Holdovers: Peacock
The Iron Claw: In theaters
Killers of the Flower Moon: Coming soon to stream on Apple TV Plus, For Rent across platforms
Maestro: Netflix
May December: Netflix
No Hard Feelings: Netflix
Nyad: Netflix
Oppenheimer: Peacock starting Feb. 16
Past Lives: For rent across platforms
Poor Things: In theaters
Priscilla: For rent across platforms
Rustin: Netflix
Saltburn: Prime Video
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse: Netflix
The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Netflix
Suzume: Crunchyroll
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: For rent across platforms
Wish: For rent across platforms (Jan. 23)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story: Roku Channel
Wonka: In theaters
The Zone of Interest: In theaters
1923: Paramount Plus
Abbott Elementary: Hulu and Max
All The Light We Cannot See: Netflix
Bad Sisters: Apple TV Plus
Barry: Max
The Bear: Hulu
Beef: Netflix
Better Call Saul: Netflix
Black Bird: Apple TV Plus
The Crown: Netflix
The Curse: Showtime
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Netflix
Daisy Jones & The Six: Prime Video
Dead Ringers: Prime Video
Dead to Me: Netflix
The Diplomat: Netflix
Fargo: Hulu
Fellow Travelers: Showtime
Fleishman Is in Trouble: Hulu
George & Tammy: Showtime
The Great: Hulu
The Handmaid’s Tale: Hulu
Jury Duty: Prime Video
The Last Of Us Max
Love & Death: Max
Lessons in Chemistry: Apple TV Plus
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Prime Video
The Morning Show: Apple TV Plus
Obi-Wan Kenobi: Disney Plus
Only Murders In The Building
Poker Face: Netflix
Shrinking: Apple TV Plus
Succession: Max
Ted Lasso: Apple TV Plus
Tiny Beautiful Things: Hulu
Wednesday: Netflix
Welcome to Chippendales: Hulu
The White Lotus: Max
Yellowjackets: Showtime
See also: The Biggest, Best And Buzziest In Entertainment In 2023
Photography by: Seacia Pavao / 2024 FOCUS FEATURES LLC