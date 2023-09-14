Where To Watch Football In Miami This NFL Season

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink Lifestyle Entertainment

Miami may be synonymous with lavish cocktail bars and glitzy nightclubs, but when it comes to football, we still know how to get down and dirty at our favorite sports dens with beers aplenty. As the NFL season gears up, we’re donning our Dolphins jerseys and hoping for the best as we cheer on our home team at these fun-loving local sports haunts. For the pick-me girls out there (you know who you are), don’t worry for a second—these five bars have more than just football on their screens. We’re talking booze beyond just beer, innovative bites, and a lively party vibe found only in Miami.

Tobacco Road

650 S Miami Ave. / Website

Tobacco Road by Kush Hospitality is an ode to sports fans, period. Its menu delivers American bar food with an elevated twist, serving the classic wings and sandwiches and an award-winning favorite burger made with guava jelly, potato stix, bacon, and Swiss cheese. The beer selection is flowing, with an additional list of whiskey offerings and other dive bar cocktails that transport you right to the field. Everything about the vintage posters and kitschy memorabilia scattered throughout screams local sports bar, with a dash of character.

Kush at the Clevelander

1020 Ocean Dr. / Website

Another Kush Hospitality venture, Kush at the Clevelander marries a buzzy hotel pool ambience with a sporty eatery, resulting in a winning combo for football season in the 305. Located in a back room behind the pool, Kush at the Clevelander is serving up all the craft beers, cocktails, and Kush signature bites as the screens pop off with the game. This is a sports bar with the option to merge into a pool party in true Miami style, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Bottled Blonde

2838 NW 2nd Ave. / Website

A gameday viewing party at Bottled Blonde will please the entire roster of football fans. Go big or go home is the motto here, with 100oz drink towers and specialty pizzas (including a killer Vodka sauce rendition) available for group consumption. The 49 HDTVs, two 24-foot projector walls, and two 15-foot LED walls will surely capture every pass and touchdown, and the large premium booths and tables score major points for the comfort-minded fans. The best part? Bottled Blonde transforms into a nightclub with bottle service and sparkler shows, so the party never has to stop.

ADDiKT at W Miami

485 Brickell Ave. / Website

Root for the Dolphins with a 360-view of downtown and Biscayne Bay at ADDiKT, located on the 15th floor of W Miami. You might say this locale is a classier version of a sports bar, and we wouldn’t argue with that take. However, indulging in their buttermilk marinated fried chicken or special blend patty while taking in the game on the big screen sounds sporty enough to us. Don’t sleep on the creative cocktail menu and the hearty selection of draft beers, essential to your gameday enjoyment.