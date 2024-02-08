Where To Watch The Super Bowl In Miami (And What To Eat During It)

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink Lifestyle Community sports

Miami doesn’t need an excuse to make Sunday a fun day. Instead, we like to rack up the infinite reasons as to why this Sunday should be even more extra than the last, and the Super Bowl is sure as heck the incentive we need. Read on for our guide to the best Super Bowl watch parties in the city and where to place your to-go order to satisfy your game day cravings at home.

E11EVEN Miami

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E11EVEN MIAMI (@11miami)

29 NE 11th St. / Website

E11EVEN Miami is synonymous with a good time, period. Root on your team at the ultraclub’s mega viewing party, which will sprawl across a massive 30-foot LED screen accompanied by electric surround sound and an epic performance by T.I. Ticket prices start at $75 per person and include a premium open bar from 6 to 10 p.m. and a complimentary BBQ plate to enjoy during the game.

Blackbird Ordinary

729 SW 1st Ave. / Website

Join Blackbird Ordinary on the renovated outdoor terrace for an unmatched game day spirit and bottle service packages that include $150 discounted bottle options and a free Coyo Taco platter. You’ll be well fed and hydrated as you follow the action on the two huge screens, preceded by the late-night party the dive bar is known for.

WATR at 1 Hotel South Beach

2341 Collins Ave. / Website

Your Super Bowl watch party has never been so chic as at the rooftop restaurant of the 1 Hotel South Beach, with the surround sound being the waves crashing. Enjoy a limited menu and open bar packages from 6 to 11 p.m. with a $30 entry ticket, and if you’re looking for a more intimate viewing experience, reserve a VIP lounge in the pool area or a cabana with a private TV starting at $1,000.

Mayami

127 NW 23rd St. / Website

For a distinctly Miami experience, cheer on your favorite team at this clubstaurant which promises a screen projector, elevated cuisine, creative cocktails and a late-night party highlighted by aerialists and fire dancers. Whether you’re celebrating the big W or not, the Mayami atmosphere will have you feeling festive.

American Social Bar and Kitchen

Multiple Locations / Website

A Florida classic, AmSo is providing all the good vibes for Super Bowl Sunday, namely a $25 bucket deal and $6 cans of NUTRL in addition to their regular sports specials ($20 buckets of Budweiser, Bud Light or Coors Light and $30 buckets of High Noon or Truly).

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bodega Taqueria y Tequila (@bodegataqueria)

Multiple Locations / Website

It’s guaranteed a super fun time at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila (well, mostly because tacos and tequila are involved). All four locations are putting on a spectacle featuring a projector screen and multiple TVs with the sound on full blast, as well as crazy deals involving pitchers, bottle packages and swoon-worthy game day eats.

Bayshore Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bayshore Club (@bayshoreclubmiami)

3391 Pan American Drive / Website

This expansive indoor-outdoor restaurant in Coconut Grove is the perfect venue to set up shop for the game. Watch from the lawn area and partake in classic game day shenanigans like cornhole as the game flashes across the jumbo outdoor screen.

Lost Boy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mana Common (@manacommon)

157 E Flagler St. / Website

Get lost in food and drink specials at Downtown’s Lost Boy, which boasts a stacked lineup of IPAs and Estrellas for $5, Jack Shots for $7, a half dozen wings for $16 and smash burger sliders for $14.

Shuckers Bar & Grill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shuckers Waterfront Bar (@shuckersmiami)

1819 79th Street Causeway / Website

Real ones know that Shuckers is the place to be for year-round sporting affairs, so the Super Bowl is obviously no different. This waterfront seafood restaurant and bar displays the game on 30+ screens so you’ll never miss a play while stuffing your face with the famous Shuckers wings.

Fireman Derek's Bake Shop

Multiple Locations / Website

Sometimes the best watch parties are the ones hosted at home with your couch and a platter of dessert from Fireman Derek’s. Make your own Pie-Cuterie with a spread of the bakery’s iconic picks or taste-test the Pie Sampler with your choice of six pie slices and an assortment of cookies and sweet treats, available for pick-up at all three locations.

Walrus Rodeo/Boia De

5143 NE 2nd Ave. / Website

These sister restaurants are collaborating on something as big as a touchdown this Super Bowl Sunday—by that we mean a special take-out menu that features a one-day-only edition of Sando Sunday, Boia De’s sandwich pop-up. From 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., you can takeout in person or pre-order Boia De’s popular sandwiches, Walrus Rodeo’s signature pizzas (including two special pies inspired by the competing teams) and exclusive game day items.

Pura Vida

Multiple Locations / Website

If you’re feeling like replacing the greasy game day rotation with a healthier alternative, Pura Vida is your best bet. They’re offering catered platters such as the Perfect Egg Sandwich, Eggs & Smoked Salmon, Fresh Fruit Salad, Signature Wraps, an Empanada Assortment and much more. It gets better—spend $300 with the promo code TOUCHDOWN50 and score $50 off your order, which must be placed on the Pura Vida app 48 hours in advance.

COYO Taco

Multiple Locations / Website

COYO Taco is making sure your at-home fiesta is one for the books. Miami’s beloved Mexican street-food brand is providing family-style DIY Taco Bar packages and a brand-new Michelada kit equipped with all the ingredients and instructions necessary to recreate the traditional Mexican beer cocktail. If your guests are the extra rowdy kind, thrown in COYO’s half-gallon Margarita and let the games begin.