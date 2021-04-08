Find Out Which Celeb is Your Soulmate Based on Your Horoscope

Astrid Starre | April 8, 2021 | Lifestyle Celebrity

FIND OUT WHICH CELEBS ARE YOUR ASTROLOGICAL SOULMATES THIS SEASON.



ARIES MARCH 21-APRIL 19

PHARRELL WILLIAMS

Entrepreneurial and innovative, Pharrell Williams exudes the strength of an Aries by being a passionately confident leader both in his work and personal life. His relentless determination is an all-telling sign that his lifestyle and success are guided by true Aries energy.

TAURUS APRIL 20-MAY 20

DAVID BECKHAM

Introverted by nature, the Taurus sign seeks success through the awareness of inner strength—approaching challenges and goals quietly yet boldly. Whether on the field or in business, these qualities are consistent with those of David Beckham, whose courage and intuition guide him to steady achievement.

GEMINI MAY 21-JUNE 20

ADRIANA LIMA

Lima’s extraordinary intelligence is a trait noticed quickly by her fans and her peers. Within her exceptional ability to be both vulnerable and fierce, the Gemini sign is exemplified through her wisdom and versatile nature.

CANCER JUNE 21-JULY 22

DEREK JETER

Cancers are strongly recognized by their loyalty and deep intuition, and Derek Jeter embodies these traits, held in high esteem by both his opponents and teammates. His competitive athletic style and ability to bring a team together are Cancer-given traits as he thrives on creating deep connections.

LEO JULY 23-AUG. 22

J.LO AND ALEX RODRIGUEZ

This power duo are fan favorites for a reason—their enthusiasm and passion for life are a Leo-given quality that attracts everyone around them. They have a natural tendency to exude confidence and passion, not only for each other but for life itself.

VIRGO AUG. 23-SEPT. 22

JASON DERULO

Creative and self-expressive, Jason Derulo possesses great talent while remaining kind and humble in his ways. Although heavy criticism is said to be a negative attribute in Virgos, this critical trait (along with hard work) leads Derulo to master the art of resilience and success.

LIBRA SEPT. 23-OCT. 22

LIL WAYNE

Charming by nature, Libras thrive on making things orderly and aesthetically pleasing—qualities that Lil Wayne exemplifies, making him far more than just a rapper, but an artist. His distinguished, Libra-given cleverness embodied in his work has made him into a legendary icon.

SCORPIO OCT. 23-NOV. 21

DIDDY

Determined, brave and ambitious are the relentless qualities of a Scorpio that are greatly prevalent in Diddy’s work and character. His embodiment of these cutthroat traits drive his strong need for accomplishment and are an expression of all things Scorpio.

SAGITTARIUS NOV. 21-DEC. 21

DJ KHALED

DJ Khaled is a beloved icon known for his fierce love for freedom and hilarious approaches to his work. From his influential spontaneity to the strong intellect in his music, he projects Sagittarius energy in almost everything he does.

CAPRICORN DEC. 22-JAN. 19

PITBULL

Gifted with natural leadership, Pitbull sees no limits to his capabilities as he exemplifies the powerful Capricorn trait of being a relentless workaholic. Disciplined, persistent and practical, the Capricorn icon stays smart and intuitive about everything he does.

AQUARIUS JAN. 20-FEB. 18

MALUMA

The hard-core rebel energy of Maluma has transformed him into a heroic figure across the world. From his enchanting, free-spirited personality to his refusal to let anyone stand in his way, the Aquarius in him is bold, undeniable and shines through in all that he does.

PISCES FEB. 19-MARCH 20

KAROLINA KURKOVA

From Victoria’s Secret to Vogue, Kurkova’s Pisces energy has allowed her to adapt effortlessly to any environment while keeping a kind and gentle persona. Whether it be modeling or a business venture, her charismatic yet gracious nature has made her irresistible in her endeavors.