The WhiskyX Returns To Miami Bringing Premier Tasting

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Food & Drink Events drink

Bringing over 60 whiskies to Miami, The WhiskyX returns to Miami for its third year.

As South Florida’s premier whisky-tasting experience, the upcoming event also brings live music from country music sensation Charley Crockett, who was recently nominated for artist, album and song of the year at the 2023 Americana Music Awards.

Merging music, whisky tasting, culinary bites and more, the upcoming experience offers whiskey enthusiasts the opportunity to taste and sample a wide array of bourbon, whisky, rye and scotch from more than 60 different producers. Bringing acclaimed brands such as Sagamore Spirit, The Busker Irish Whiskey, Four Roses Bourbon, Diplomatic Rum, George Dickel Tennessee Whiskey, FEW Spirits, Widow Jane and more to Miami, guests will have the chance to sip and sample from catered food trucks, relax in the cigar lounge and enjoy a complimentary hair or beard trim.

Promising a multi-sensory experience for seasoned and new whisky drinkers, the upcoming festival offers guests the chance to discover new brands.

“Each year we’ve come to Miami, the city has welcomed us with open arms and in the spirit of discovery that has always been the hallmark of The WhiskyX,” said Brian Murphy, the president of WhiskyX.

Ticket packages are now available, ranging from general admission to VIP platinum.