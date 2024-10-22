9 Amazing 'Wicked' Product Collabs That Bring The Magic Home

Lifestyle,

Wicked, the wildly popular musical theater production, finally makes it to the big screen today across the country, starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, Jeff Goldblum and more.

If you just can’t get enough of this blockbuster, fans can get their hands on a bit of the magic and bring it on home thanks to a wide variety of commercial collaborations.

Whether you’re looking for makeup and beauty products, witchy cocktails, accessories that sparkle and more, these are our favorite Wicked product collabs.

R.E.M. Beauty Makeup Kits And More

Of course, Ariana Grande needs to get in on the fun. The film’s co-star released a whole line of Wicked-themed makeup via her R.E.M. Beauty line. From a Glinda and Elphaba makeup set to glow drops, undereye masks, lip stain, lip oil and more, there's something for everyone in pink, green and lustrous tones.

Beis Luggage Sets and Accessories

Travel in style from the Yellow Brick Road to the Emerald City with Beis' beautiful collection of Wicked-themed luggage. Green and pink backpacks and carry-on rollers cut a striking look, as do weekender bags, checked rollers, toiletry kits and more. We are just obsessed with the gradient on these luggage sets. Magical, indeed.

Absolut Deluxe Cocktail Kit

Stir up something delicious with this beguiling cocktail kit from Absolut. It comes with Absolut vodka, Kahlua, Malibu rum, Skrewball peanut butter whiskey, dry vermouth, triple sec, and way more—everything you need to make five different Wicked-inspired cocktails that look as good as they taste.

Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

Choose one of two or both of these wickedly beautiful handbags from Rebecca Minkoff. There's the G Top Handle in hot pink, channeling Glinda the Good Witch, and the Edie Flap Shoulder bag that looks like a starry night sky, channeling the misunderstood heroine.

Lele Sadoughi Hair Accessories

Adorn yourself in the cutest Wicked-themed hair accessories from Lele Sadoughi. Headbands, bows, earrings, and more in pink, blue, black, green and more. They are covered in crystals, demure with stripes, eye-catching with shimmers and more.

Voluspa Home Fragrances

Voluspa home fragrances light up the room, and the Wicked collection is enchanting, to say the least. Candles, reed diffusers and mini tins come in two unique scents. Perfectly Pink Yuzu is a mix of sea salt, candied flowers and vanilla; while Bewitching Banyan Forest boasts notes of woody forests and amber atmospheres.

Cambridge Satchel Bags

With this bright and beautiful collection of bags from Cambridge Satchell, you will absolutely turn heads and meet all your needs. Binocular bags in pink, blue, green and black are joined by sleek and chic messenger bags, a green and pink two-toned version of The Little One, glittering Mini Sophies, unique Mini Purses, adorable Mini Bowls and more. It's a broad collection with something for everyone, plus cute little trinkets, including a bookmark, a notebook and a pencil case.

Beekman 1802 Beauty Products

The results might seem like magic, but it's just the science of Beekman 1802, and it's never been more adorable than in this Wicked collection. Beautify yourself with moisture mist for the body, blemish patches, sleeping cream, mud masks, shimmering whipped body cream, body wash, hand cream, gift sets and more.

Camilla Fashions

This collection of Wicked-inspired looks features jackets, dresses and more, channeling the style of the mesmerizing characters from this classic tale turned sideways. The full collection drops very soon, so keep an eye out!