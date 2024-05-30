'Bad Boys' Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Take On Major League Baseball

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Lifestyle, Community, sports,

The Miami Marlins are taking on the Tampa Bay Rays on June 5 in what will be an epic showdown, courtesy of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence throwing out the first pitch. In town to promote their Miami-based cop film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Smith and Lawrence will fittingly represent their characters by wearing Miami Marlins jerseys branded with their movie personas' last names. Select fans will also score a meet and greet opp with the two stars.

Take the whole squad out to the ball game with the 4 for $44 promo. The game starts at 6:40 p.m. at loanDepot park.