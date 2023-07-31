Where To Wine Wednesday In Miami

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink Lifestyle Entertainment

Wednesdays are destined for wine consumption—no questions asked. The cure to the midweek slump, Wine Wednesdays exist for the oenophiles and recreational dabblers alike. Right as you finish off that last ounce in your glass, Thursday is basically here and you’re that much closer to the weekend. It’s a beautiful science. Now, here are four Miami locations to gather the crew or the S.O. for your next wine night.

Baia Beach Club

This tropical haven at the Mondrian South Beach not only boasts breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and the downtown Miami skyline, but it’s also a culinary hotspot and wellness retreat. On Wednesdays, wine down with house specials and a chef-curated artisan cheese plate for $10 at the Round Bar during Sundown Social Happy Hour.

Wellness wine lovers can rejoice in a complimentary yoga class followed by a complimentary glass of wine.

27 Restaurant & Bar

James Beard-nominated chef Jimmy Lebron is behind 27 Restaurant & Bar in the Freehand Hotel, home to a picturesque courtyard and creative dishes shared in a communal dining setting. Every Wednesday, indulge in a chef-selected pasta of the week accompanied by a bottle of house wine for a total of $25. That’s a date night we can get behind on a Wednesday.

Michael’s Genuine

Wednesday nights at Michael’s Genuine in the Design District mean jazz nights, accompanied by a New Orleans-inspired menu, specialty cocktails and whiskey flights from 6 to 9 p.m. We know, this isn’t exactly a traditional Wednesday Wine Night, but whenever jazz is involved, we’re satisfied.

Rooftop Cinema Club

Bucket Listers has partnered with Rooftop Cinema Club this summer to bring you an unforgettable Wine Wednesday Movie Night on the roof, because the only thing better than a wine night is a movie night and wine night combined. This exclusive event series will be screening favorites such as “Pride & Prejudice” and “Mean Girls,” which you can enjoy from an Adirondack Chair or Love Seat (for two people) under the stars. Each ticket includes a complimentary glass of wine.