Discover This New Oceanfront Dining Destination At The Surf Club

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Food & Drink Food & Drink

Set against the glimmering ocean blues, Winston's on the Beach invites diners to come and stay a while.



Neopolitan-style pizzas are some of the menu favorites at Winston’s on the Beach. PHOTO COURTESY OF FOUR SEASONS HOTEL AT THE SURF CLUB

As the sun sets over the sparkling waters off Miami Beach, an opulent yet welcoming sanctuary beckons. Winston's at the Surf Club, the captivating new oceanfront dining experience within the legendary grounds of Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at the Surf Club, extends an invitation to nights filled with the sizzle of the grill, the aromas drifting from the Italian pizza oven, and the sound of new friendships kindled around the table. The crackling fire of an open-air grill infuses the salt air with mouth-watering aromas of whole branzino and wagyu tomahawks sizzling alongside locally-sourced catches. Just beyond, an Italian pizza oven shipped straight from Napoli conjures Neapolitan delights, crisp and tongue-tantalizing basil and mozzarella. Amidst friends old and new, one drifts from starter to entrée to sweet finale, each dish an ode to coastal ingredients inflected with Italian soul. 9011 Collins Ave., Surfside, @fssurfside