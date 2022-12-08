14 Chic Coats To Sport All Winter Long

By The Editors By The Editors | | Style & Beauty fashion

Brrrr, the forecast is getting frosty! Time to bundle up. Whether there is a slight chill in the air, or the forecast calls for showers, these winter warmers will keep you all snuggled up—in style!

Cool & Crisp

When there is just a slight chill in the air, a light jacket or coat will do the trick. The look is luxe and layered adding just the right amount of warmth.

Who: Vince

What: Cropped Leather Flight Jacket in Sea Stone

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Vince

What: Cropped Leather Flight Jacket in Caramel

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: The Kooples

What: Leaves Jacquard Bomber Jacket

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: RtA Brand

What: Saige Jacket

Where: ModLux.Rent

Winter Wonderland

For when the season calls for something with a bit more heft, bundle up with these coats that are both practical and polished at the same time.

Who: RtA Brand

What: Bailee Coat

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: ba&sh

What: Woody Coat in Off White

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: LBLC the Label

What: Bowie Jacket

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: LBLC the Label

What: Ari Coat

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: LBLC the Label

What: Becca Jacket

Where: ModLux.Rent

Whatever the Weather

Whether there is a drizzle outside or you are just running errands around town, these jackets are just the thing for the job.

Who: Faherty

What: SAVANNAH COTTON OVERSHIRT In Fatigue

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Scotch & Soda W

What: Printed Technical Jacket In Combo A

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Scotch & Soda W

What: Detachable Sleeved Lightweight Parka In Driftwood

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: RtA Brand

What: Inessa Jacket

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Vince

What: Oversized Sherpa Jacket in Camel

Where: ModLux.Rent

HOW DOES IT WORK?

ModLux.Rent’s free 30-day trial allows you to get the full member experience, all at no cost. ModLux.Rent members are able to receive unlimited monthly shipments from the collection’s full closet, meaning members are never limited to a set number of garments or shipments per month and never encounter pesky closeting restrictions. Start by filling your virtual closet with at least 8 items. You’ll then receive 3 items at a time from your closet, with the option to prioritize the pieces you’d like to receive next. Have a certain look in mind? Use the Dart feature to handpick the items in your next box for a small fee. You can then keep pieces for as long as you’d like before notifying ModLux.Rent of your returns, ensuring your next box will start prepping ASAP. Then swap your boxes all month long with convenient prepaid return bags.