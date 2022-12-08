14 Chic Coats To Sport All Winter Long

By The Editors By The Editors | December 8, 2022 | Style & Beauty fashion
Brrrr, the forecast is getting frosty! Time to bundle up. Whether there is a slight chill in the air, or the forecast calls for showers, these winter warmers will keep you all snuggled up—in style!
When there is just a slight chill in the air, a light jacket or coat will do the trick. The look is luxe and layered adding just the right amount of warmth.
Who: Vince
What: Cropped Leather Flight Jacket in Sea Stone
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Vince
What: Cropped Leather Flight Jacket in Caramel
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: The Kooples
What: Leaves Jacquard Bomber Jacket
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: RtA Brand
What: Saige Jacket
Where: ModLux.Rent
For when the season calls for something with a bit more heft, bundle up with these coats that are both practical and polished at the same time.
Who: RtA Brand
What: Bailee Coat
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: ba&sh
What: Woody Coat in Off White
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: LBLC the Label
What: Bowie Jacket
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: LBLC the Label
What: Ari Coat
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: LBLC the Label
What: Becca Jacket
Where: ModLux.Rent
Whether there is a drizzle outside or you are just running errands around town, these jackets are just the thing for the job.
Who: Faherty
What: SAVANNAH COTTON OVERSHIRT In Fatigue
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Scotch & Soda W
What: Printed Technical Jacket In Combo A
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Scotch & Soda W
What: Detachable Sleeved Lightweight Parka In Driftwood
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: RtA Brand
What: Inessa Jacket
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Vince
What: Oversized Sherpa Jacket in Camel
Where: ModLux.Rent
