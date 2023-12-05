Lifestyle,

It’s one thing to own a super rare sports car, but it’s another to own a super rare sports car that Leonardo DiCaprio famously wormed his way into in one of the most memorable scenes of the Academy Award-nominated film The Wolf of Wall Street.

Sotheby’s recently announced an upcoming auction that puts the only surviving 1989 Lamborghini Countach that actually featured in the famous movie, the other one having been crashed as part of the project.

The white racer is part of a special 25th-anniversary release by Bertone, and it’s listed for auction between $1,500,000 and $2,000,000—but it’s not the only hair-raising automobile to hit the auction block.

The full auction, coming to New York City’s RM Sotheby’s on Dec. 8, features 18 luxury cars in total, including a 1953 Fiat 8V Supersonic, a 2015 McLaren P1, a 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder, a Bugatti Veyron 16.4 and more.

The Jordan Belforte special is the celebrity of the show. As the most advanced iteration of the Countach, the 25th-anniversary version features improvements developed by Horacio Pagani. This car boasts a 5.2-liter V-12 with a top speed of 183 mph. It’s one of 12 U.S.-specification examples completed in Bianco Polo over Bianco that’s presented as originally delivered, with a U.S.-specification front bumper and rear wing.

Learn more about this particular Lamborghini Countach at the official auction listing, and check out the rest of the bidding block at rmsothebys.com.