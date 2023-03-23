10 Women-Led Businesses To Meet All Your Lifestyle Needs: From Coffee To Candles, Lingerie And More

By: Shreya Chari By: Shreya Chari | | People Lifestyle

Cent.Ldn's most popular candle, the boombox

Beyoncé said girls run the world, but that's only true if we support and uplift the women around us.

March is International Women’s Month but we believethat we should uplift the entrepreneurial achievements of women in our communities whatever time of year. To help you do just that, we gatehred a list of amazing businesses started by women, ranging from notebooks to lingerie, and everything in between.

Whether you're looking to start your own business, feel confident in your own skin, treat yourself to something special or just show a little love, these women-owned businesses are worth your money!

Thrive Causemetics

This cosmetics brand was inspired by a beautiful friendship. Thrive Causemetics founder Karris Bodnar lost her best friend Kirsty to cancer. She began Thrive to honor Kirsty’s compassion and carry that into her brand’s mission: empowering diverse communities. Thrive Causemetics sells all kinds of makeup and skincare lines, and with each order they receive, they donate a monetary amount or product to a cause. Treat yourself to Thrive's bestselling Triple Threat Color Stick and do some good!

Appointed

Looking to start a journaling habit? Buy your first at Appointed! This all-American brand produces its paper products in D.C. with a mission to prioritize sustainability in its production methods. The packaging is biodegradable, paper is made with 66 percent renewable energy, and the book cloths are EPA compliant. Suann Song founded the brand with a mission to create the perfect notebook, and seven years later, Appointed boasts a wide range of planners, calendars, notebooks, journals, stationery, writing tools, and more. Get your perfect journal today.

Tuckernuck

If you need to buy a special woman in your life a birthday gift, look no further than Tuckernuck. This apparel and gift brand was started by friends Maddy, September and Jocelyn. Tuckernuck’s on a mission to provide women with a boutique online shopping experience that is trendy and stylish. Tuckernuck sells men’s and women’s clothing, home decor and gifts. Its Nantucket roots give the store a very coastal, calming vibe—perfect for a little treat.

Else Lingerie

Whether you’re looking for swimwear, loungewear or lingerie, Else can help you spice up your closet. The brand’s Istanbul atelier creates luxurious, bold pieces that aim to uplift and boost your confidence. Ela Onur founded Else with this in mind: helping women feel comfortable and stylish at the same time. Even better, Else’s atelier in Istanbul has helped provide local artisans with the skills to earn their own living. Show them your support!

Cent.Ldn

Started with an attempt to brighten the dullness of the pandemic’s lockdown, Cent.Ldn brings a gorgeous candle line that becomes a conversation starter. Not only do these candles smell great, they also have unique shapes such as a vintage boombox, a racing candle, and a limited edition that mimicked the London Tube. On top of that, Cent.Ldn’s hand-poured candles contain natural waxes and are biodegradable. Buy one and freshen up your home while adding a bit of London flair to your decor.

La Marielita Rum

Escaping the political tidal waves in Cuba, La Marielita Rum founder Janet Diaz-Bonilla and her parents came to the U.S. where they were granted freedom. But to do so, she said goodbye to her grandfather—a heavy price to pay. In honor of her grandfather’s legacy as a Cuban businessman, Janet Diaz-Bonilla founded La Marielita Rum in 2022, making her the first Cuban-born woman and Cuban-American woman to own a rum brand. Cheers to that!

Aliita

If you’d like to expand your jewelry collection, Aliita has got it all. This brand features rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings, plus multiple collections to boot. In homage to her indigenous roots in Venezuela, Founder Cynthia Vilchez named the brand in the region's Wayuu language. Aliita’s mission is to provide women with effortless and timeless pieces that use natural elements but also give a nod to real life. Sustainability and responsible practices are important to Aliita, so the company produces in Italy with high-end materials and ethical packaging.

Free AF

Founded with a mission to fuel the sober curious movement, Free AF helps people explore a new relationship with alcohol by de-stigmatizing the alcohol-free lifestyle. Founder Lisa King began the brand when she herself stopped drinking alcohol. Free AF offers a variety of non-alcoholic drinks based on classic cocktails, including Aperol spritzes and Palomas. More than that, Free AF encourage sstorytelling about sober-curious lifestyles to help more people feel okay with stepping away from alcohol. Check them out!

Nguyen Coffee Supply

This first generation Vietnamese-American brand was founded in 2018 by Sahra Nguyen. Nguyen had a mission to drive “diversity, sustainability and cultural integrity” into the U.S. coffee market. She successfully did this by working with a Vietnamese farmer to offer specialty coffee through his robusta beans. The mission of Nguyen Coffee Supply is to amplify Vietnamese coffee as it is a marker of diversity within the coffee business. The coffee brand has several blends to shop from, as well as a short range of cold brews and a couple of bundles. They also sell coffee drip sets to help you achieve the authentic experience that is Vietnamese coffee.

Ryka

In a world made for men, Ryka is trailblazing a female-centric movement: women’s footwear. Based on the “Q Angle” (the angle of the quadriceps that is greater in women than in men, according to the brand website), Ryka’s tech is designed to properly attend to women’s stances and weight distribution. A few key differences include a wider forefoot, narrower heel, flexible cushioning, and shock absorption. Ryka sells shoes for all activities from walking to water sports, so grab a pair and get moving!

