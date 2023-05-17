Get To Know Grammy-Award-Winning Superstar Wyclef Jean

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Culture Magazine Interviews Music Featured Celebrity

Wyclef Jean (@wyclefjean) is many things: a Grammy-award-winning musician, composer, entrepreneur and philanthropist. While the world may know him for his music, the multi-hyphenate star continues to set sights on new and exciting projects for the greater Miami area.

If there’s one thing clear about the international star, it’s his passion for developing the next generation of artists. From launching the musical library, SodoMoodLab, which grants creators the ability to keep their licensing rights, to opening the Wyclef Jean Higher Learning School of the Arts; and developing the Carnival Experiential as an outlet for artistic discovery, Jean is not only cementing his legacy but shaping the future for others.

Famed for co-founding the musical trio, The Fugees before later embarking on a solo career, the Haitian-born rapper/musician/composer’s discography includes 13 albums, selling millions of copies worldwide. Referring to Miami as a second home, the star recognizes the city is changing, something he witnessed growing up in New York.

“I’m from Haiti, but I was raised in The Projects,” he notes. “I watched The Projects, and even Brooklyn doesn’t look the same. It’s all gentrification, so I always say that the gentrification is going to come, the bulldozers are going to come, but I believe in the integration of gentrification,” he comments.

With this in mind, the Haitian music artist is working with the city of Miami to develop a new learning annex, the Wyclef Jean Higher Learning School of the Arts, for young children.

“I’m excited about working on the cultural center,” he shares passionately. “I’ll be setting up different incubators in Little Haiti—from music to science and business. What we want to do is give the youth the training they’re going to need to be able to work.”



Achieving notable success as a musical scorer and producer, Jean wears many hats. Having worked with musical all-stars such as Carlos Santana, Queen, Whitney Houston, Shakira and more, Jean’s career has spanned decades, earning him multiple platinum records. Showing no sign of slowing down, he’s currently scoring Showtime’s The Chi, created by Lena Waithe, sharing the process that reconnected him with his roots as a former jazz music major and composer.

“The first film I ever scored was actually Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence’s Life,” he notes. “Then, I got nominated for a Golden Globe for Hotel Rwanda’s ‘Million Voices.’”

But what excites him most about his scoring career is the opportunity to involve undiscovered artists through his company, SodoMoodLab.

“Sodo focuses on composers of diversity, so the idea is to highlight those trying to get into the composing game without having access. We provide that,” he says. “[In] the last two episodes of the show, it showcases over ten different artists that no one knew, and these artists came from the Sodo platform. What we do is every artist that gets their music on movie platforms keeps their licensing and their publishing rights.”



Ever the entertainer, Jean is also creating a new hospitality experience called The Carnivale—a thematically customized immersive experience for artists to hold residencies. Inspired by the likes of the Hard Rock Cafe, Margaritaville and Studio 54, the music legend notes The Carnivale will function as a form of escape, perfectly fit to the artist holding residency.

“From the songs to the menu and liquor, we customize every artist that’s going to be performing in there; we’re going to customize and tailor-fit the performance for an immersive experience for the fan because that’s the only part you can’t download anymore,” he says.

Jean, who created one of Miami’s first music festivals, also called The Carnivale, promises a melting pot of diversity and global unification. Jean explains the new hot spot will also function as a place of discovery for people trying to enter the music industry.

“Seventy percent of the talent that works at The Carnivale are going to be artists, musicians, everyone that’s on the come up, everyone that’s trying to get a go from singers,” he says. “We want it to be a place where the music industry could come and find people. That’s going to be very important.”



Another unexpected area Jean thrives in is his deep respect and love for cars. Launching a limited-production Attucks Apex APO electric supercar, Jean shares his excitement for the future of the electric car industry.

“The Attucks Apex is a car that’s competitive to a Bugatti or Pagani Zonda. This was the idea of an electric supercar,” he says. “It’s amazing, but at the same time, it can be environmentally friendly. We want people to know that this high-end hybrid exists, which excites us.”

Reflecting on his youth, Jean shares that his passion for cars grew from watching his family work as mechanics, eventually leading to his own time under the hood and then later collecting luxury vehicles in his 20s.

“[As] one of the biggest car collectors in the world, and collecting all blue-chip cars, I understood what the car game was at a young age. I’m not going to purchase anything that’s going to go down in value,” he notes. “I bought a McLaren for $1.5 million and sold it for $3 million. Today, it’s worth 30 million.”

Inspired to be part of the electric movement, Jean shares he wants to help further the technology.



“We’re giving shots to the dreamers of the future of technology—people that have inventions,” he says. “It’s not an easy venture, but we don’t do it because it’s easy. We do it because it’s hard, right?”

Also on his roster is an upcoming animated Netflix movie, Prince of Port-au-Prince. Featuring a script by Justin Marks, whose past credits include The Jungle Book and Top Gun: Maverick, the movie will feature a top musical soundtrack while highlighting Jean’s life in Haiti.

“I’m excited about this movie. The world will get to see Haiti in a whole other light. And I think that seeing Haiti from the lens of a child is the most important part of seeing Haiti,” he says.

Recently returning from a meditation trip in Nepal, Jean lives by the words of overcoming his fears. Evident from recently learning how to swim, the international star never lets his nerves hold him back. In terms of fun, it’s clear Jean is always down for an adrenaline-inducing activity. He is always willing to try something new, from hiking to jumping out of planes. He also enjoys spending time with his daughter, Angie, whom he fondly calls his heart.

“I’m definitely proud of my daughter. She’s a leader, and she stands up for people,” he shares proudly, even sharing they have a secret handshake.

Whether through SodoMoodLab, the Wyclef Jean Higher Learning School of the Arts or The Carnival Experience, Wyclef is shaping the next generation of artists and cementing his legacy.