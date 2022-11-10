Wynn Las Vegas Awakening Show Premieres

By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine Events Music Art Entertainment web-og

Darkness performers and costumes

Wynn Las Vegas premiered the new immersive show Awakening created by Baz Halpin, Bernie Yuman and Michael Curry on November 7. Narrated by twice over Academy Award winner and esteemed actor Anthony Hopkins, this production takes visual art to the next level.

Larger-than-life props and set pieces with magic stunts strewn throughout captivate audiences and open eyes to the magical worlds created via set design and costume design. The 360-degree 60-foot stage was custom-designed with dichroic glass while incorporating large-scale LED screens. Every single seat has an optimal view of the show and no right wing or left wing exist so that each audience member is immersed in the alternate realms in Awakening.

The ethereal water realm, characters and set

CEO of Wynn Resorts, Craig Billings, says, “State of the art lighting, sound, and stage technology, coupled with intricate storytelling, glamorous costumes, and large-scale puppetry will make Awakening and the Awakening Theater stand out as true innovation in theatrical entertainment and raise that bar for Las Vegas, once again. I am deeply proud of the team that has so carefully crafted this one-of-a-kind experience.” Throughout the sensational performance, audience members gasp, applaud, laugh and a few even shed a tear or two.

Producer and director Baz Halpin mentions of his previous work with stars like Katy Perry and Britney Spears and how that experience influenced his production and directional techniques when creating Awakening, “I’ve been fortunate to work with many of the greatest artists in the live entertainment space, but with Awakening I had the opportunity to explore completely new territory.” Halpin continues, “I’ve always been fascinated with the 360-experience and the intimacy that it creates between the audience and performers. It allows for a level of immersivity that brings the theatrical experience to life. Our theater at Wynn has afforded us the ability to create something unlike anything else in entertainment.”

Darkness character portrait

Over 300 costumes showcased during the performance are haute-couture inspired and designed by Soyon An. With five different worlds colliding each has an aesthetic of its very own which are entirely different from one another. Darkness has a stark black and white color profile with hard lines, sharp points, silver glittering accents and an overall dramatic and over-the-top appearance that one simply cannot break their eyes away from. Such costume design choices for the character Darkness and her crew reflect the very harsh yet limiting reality her character abides by.

Magic stunts, modern-day myth, fantastical creatures and theatrical choreography match the grandios and cutting-edge nature of the technology, sound system and original musical score. Visual arts and Las Vegas spectacle have been redefined by the creators and performers of Awakening at Wynn Las Vegas