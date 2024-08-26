Wynwood Debuts Its New Rink, Wynwood Skate

Lifestyle,

Opening just in time for the fall season, Bucket Listers and Swarm Entertainment Group debut Wynwood Skate, the neighborhood’s only roller skating rink.



Photo Courtesy: Bucket Listers

Opening Sept. 6 in the heart of Wynwood Marketplace, the dynamic rink exudes Wynwood’s colorful vibrancy. Catering to all ages, the open-air venue offers skaters a chance to be part of the skate scene, whether skilled or putting on blades for the first time.

The roller rink evokes childhood skating parties and offers a complete menu serving various burgers, wings, French fries and more. Guests can also delight in a cocktail bar with creative libations such as the Chocolate Tini, Lychee Colada, Mudslide and specialty cocktail pitchers and beers.



Photo Courtesy: Bucket Listers

Running through Nov. 1, tickets start at $25 a person and include a 60-minute skate and complimentary skate rental. The rink is open Thursday through Sunday, and locals and visitors alike can hit the rink and fuel up with decadent bites. More information is available here. 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami