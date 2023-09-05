Miami's Favorite DJ Xandra Pohl Reveals All Her Miami Favorites

Paige Mastrandrea Paige Mastrandrea | | People Lifestyle Music Celebrity

MIAMI’S FAVORITE TIKTOK DJ XANDRA POHL ON HER RISE TO FAME, POST-GRADUATION LIFE AND HER GUIDE TO MIAMI.



PHOTO BY RYAN SIDES

Self-proclaimed as “your favorite crazy blonde Miami DJ” on her TikTok bio (which boasts over 1 million followers), Cincinnati-born and Miamibased social media star Xandra Pohl (@xandrapohl)—known professionally as Xandra—has quickly catapulted to fame. Beloved for her quick wit, raw ‘realness’ and quirky humor on the app, where she lets viewers get an inside look at her day-today through #GRWM (get ready with me’s), girls’ nights out or date nights with her boyfriend, her irresistible charm makes her fans feel as though they are her very best friends. And as a University of Miami graduate, Xandra plans to remain in the Magic City.

“I was originally drawn to the music scene in Miami,” says Xandra. “I started DJing when I was in high school. And I always knew that Miami had some of the best clubs in the world, as well as the best education. I got a scholarship to their business school for their marketing program and then did a minor in music business. So I always knew that’s what I wanted to do. And now I’m staying in Miami, just because it’s one of the best cities in the world. It’s become my second home and I can’t imagine ever leaving.”



Xandra walks the runway and DJs at Sports Illustrated Swim’s annual runway show in Miami. PHOTO BY GONZALO LONDONO (REBUILD MEDIA COMPANY)

Over the past six months, Xandra and her group of close-knit girlfriends have traveled the world, from spring breaks to brand trips and a post-graduation Europe jaunt, as well as summer in the Hamptons where she DJ’d coveted venues and events, from the famed Surf Lodge, where she opened for The Chainsmokers, to opening for Kygo and Calvin Harris at Palm Tree Festival Hamptons.

“It’s been so amazing,” she shares on her latest DJ performances. “I’m an open format DJ, but just seeing how it’s so location-based has been interesting. It was obviously such a different experience going from a Surf Lodge setting to a festival like Palm Tree in the Hamptons. I love seeing how the crowds react differently to the exact same songs, which makes it a fun and different experience every time.”

She even graced the legendary Sports Illustrated Swim runway during the anticipated Miami Swim Week show, which she DJ’d and later strutted down to great fanfare.

“When Sports Illustrated asked me to DJ, I was like, ‘obviously.’ I was freaking out because that’s been one of my dream brands to work with and women I’ve always looked up to. And then they asked me if I wanted to walk, and I was seriously like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I didn’t know what to say or do, and I honestly blacked out on the runway because I was so nervous, but it was the most fun and amazing experience ever. I had never walked a runway before, but I just wanted to exude confidence. I was just so grateful to be there.”



Xandra walks the runway and DJs at Sports Illustrated Swim’s annual runway show in Miami. PHOTO BY GONZALO LONDONO (REBUILD MEDIA COMPANY)

While Xandra continues to run at lightning speed, she has no plans of slowing down anytime soon, and we have a feeling that only the best is yet to come. Learn more about her here.

XANDRA UP CLOSE

Dream DJ venue: Red Rocks in Colorado

Three things you can’t live without: An iced vanilla oat milk latte is a new one. And, of course, friends/family and all of my animals.

Your mini guide to Miami: Healthy/grab-and-go: Pura Vida

Party dinner destination: MILA

Upscale dinner destination: Fiola in Coral Gables

Favorite nightclub: E11EVEN