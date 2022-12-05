Step Inside This Beloved Yoga Studio

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Lifestyle

THE SOUTH FLORIDA-BASED YOGA JOINT MEMBERSHIP PROGRAM OPENS ITS FIRST LOCATION IN MIAMI.



Yoga Joint welcomes classgoers to join its infrared-heated classes at its new studio in Midtown. PHOTO COURTESY OF YOGA JOINT

Touching down in Midtown with its first Miami-Dade location, the beloved yoga studio Yoga Joint opens its eighth location. The female-founded hot yoga studio is known for providing a trifecta of wellness through its heated FLOW, FIIT and RESTORE classes. Through the vinyasa-inspired flow, each sequence is designed to elevate your spirit and consciousness, guaranteeing an internal sense of peace while healing your body and soul.

“We are thrilled to grow our community and open our first location in Miami. We put a lot of effort and passion into Yoga Joint, and we can’t wait to practice with our Miami community and help them experience the value that hot yoga brings to our lives,” shares Paige Held, founder and owner of Yoga Joint.

Designed to create community while targeting training and overall well-being, each class serves all levels. Whether you’re a beginner or expert level, Yoga Joint offers guests the opportunity to achieve a Zen-like stasis while achieving a full-body workout. From the opening sequence, yogis will feel their muscles warm up, followed by variations suitable for all levels targeted toward the body’s individual needs.

For more than 12 years, Yoga Joint has delivered memorable customer experiences in Broward and Palm Beach counties through in-studio and on-demand classes via its app. Now, Miamians can join the movement and experience the high-quality heated yoga studio in our own backyard.

Each studio comes with fully equipped spa-inspired changing rooms, complimentary lockers, mats and towels for all members for an all-encompassing experience that will leave the body and mind feeling at peace. 3111 NE First Ave., #300, Miami, @yogajoint