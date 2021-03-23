Young Entrepreneur Gabe Adzich Has Two Startups At 23

| March 23, 2021 | People Sponsored Post

Gabe Adzich may only be 23 years old, but he has already taken the Los Angeles entrepreneurial climate by storm. After pivoting away from his pursuit of a career as a professional basketball player while in college, Gabe followed his true passion: innovation and entrepreneurship. He has dived into his desire of optimizing the way things are done in the world.

Currently, Gabe has two startups, KAFF Coffee and PRISM XR. While KAFF focuses on providing premium light coffee, PRISM XR is where Gabe's innovative mind truly shines. PRISM focuses on helping companies use XR, or extended reality, to create top of the line experiences and activations.

The novel technology called extended reality refers to all real and virtual combined environments, where "x" represents a variable for any current or future spatial computing technologies. In order to more clearly understand this concept, look at it backwards; extended reality, unlike augmented reality or virtual reality, is not bound to any specific environment (physical or digital). It is a blend of both. Blending physical with virtual has been an advertiser’s dream for quite some time.

Gabe has applied XR in marketing for his clients through facial filters, world activations, 3D products, digital marketplaces, portals to new environments, games, software, and much more. XR promises to completely revolutionize digital marketing.

Some of the benefits of using PRISM XR’s extended reality marketing tools include the creation of meaningful and branded interactions with target users and building a gateway to a new reality of brand management. It also includes creating a novel, unexpected, or fun augmented reality experience that generates massive buzz for a brand.

As of right now, Gabe’s hi-tech startup has clients in food and beverage, tech, entertainment, retail, vitamins, and clothing industries. These, and others, stand to gain a great deal of ROI from the novel use of XR Gabe is rolling out through PRISM XR.

With numerous Fortune 500 companies onboarded, Gabe stands to benefit significantly from the demand for this next revolutionary step in digital marketing. Founding and running his own augmented/virtual reality agency has helped him earn a spot as one of the top young entrepreneurs in Los Angeles.

Gabe loves pushing the limits of what other entrepreneurs his age have done. He looks to see what leading entrepreneurs today have achieved and he aims to surpass them. Given the amount of success Gabe has already achieved, through founding startups, investing in real estate development, and investing in numerous startups, he appears to be in a great position to reach the pinnacle of entrepreneurial achievement.

