YSL Beauty Brings a Pop of Color to Miami

YSL Beauty is bringing The YSL Beauty Love Game, an immersive pop-up experience, to Miami and inviting beauty enthusiasts to explore standout product debuts and a creative chapter led by global makeup artist Sam Visser.



YSL Beauty Love Game Pop Up In Miami; Photo Courtesy of YSL Beauty

Just in time for spring, the multi-day activation will open its doors on April 4 for a two-day immersive photo booth experience and the YSL Beauty Love Game pop-up on the 5th, where guests can test two radiant additions that take center stage—the Loveshine Plumping Lip Oil Gloss, a hydrating lip gloss with a luminous finish and the Make Me Blush Bold Blush Powder, a buildable blush formulated for long wear. Taking place in the fashion-forward space Design District, the activation blends product interaction and design, offering a firsthand look at YSL Beauty’s evolving identity through color, texture, and finish.



Sam Visser; Photo Courtesy of YSL Beauty

YSL Beauty has long been defined by its bold approach to makeup, luxury and modern self-expression across makeup, skincare and fragrance. That direction continues with the appointment of Sam Visser as global makeup artist, ushering in a new chapter for the brand’s creative identity.

“The most exciting part about this new chapter with YSL Beauty is the opportunity to explore innovative approaches to beauty and self-expression,” Visser shares. “Collaborating with a brand that values creativity allows for pushing boundaries and exploring new techniques and styles that resonate with people on a personal level. It's thrilling to be part of a journey where creativity and cutting-edge beauty trends meet.”



YSL Beauty Love Game Pop Up In Miami; Photo Courtesy of YSL Beauty

The pop-up, which celebrates the new chapter of makeup artistry and audacious self-expression, is themed “love game.”

“The theme embodies the playful and passionate aspects of beauty and self-expression,” Visser says. “To me, it signifies embracing one’s individuality and the freedom to experiment with looks and styles that reflect personal identity. It’s about celebrating the boldness and confidence that comes from loving who you are and expressing that authentically through beauty.”