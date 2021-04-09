Zamage: From a 500 Square Foot Clothing Store to Becoming a Clothing Empire

by Karishhma Ashwin | April 9, 2021 | Style & Beauty Sponsored Post

A truly self-made entrepreneur is rare in the business world. They do exist, and often have amazing stores when it comes to building their brands and companies. Zac Sheaffer, founder of Zamage Clothing, is the epitome of a self-made businessman.

When he was 12, Zac was selling candy before class on school days. He sold mixtapes when he was a teenager and had his first job at McDonald’s when he was only 15. With intuitive entrepreneurial skills, Zac knew he wanted to have his own business in the clothing and fashion industry.

While still in school, Zac worked and saved money to make his dream a reality. At 20 years old, shortly after graduating from high school, he rented a 500-square-foot space for $1000 to set up shop. The limited inventory included white T-shirts, cell phone accessories, and DVDs. Zac wanted to grow his business by teaming up with New Era Cap Co., And after a year of monthly calls, a partnership was struck.

This opened doors for the store, bringing in more customers and adding credibility to Zac’s store. By selling hats licensed by the NBA, NFL, NHL, and MLB, the company’s sales skyrocketed in two years. Thanks to this exponential success, Zac was able to purchase a 5,000 square foot space that he stocked with then in-demand brands such as Rocawear, Timberland, and Converse. The boom didn’t last long, as this expansion happened in 2008, the year of the Great Recession.

While Zac and his business did survive, he calls this the most difficult time of his career. He came very close to losing everything but managed to stay afloat by focusing on his staff and customers. In 2012, Zac launched the Zamage Clothing online store and heavily utilized Instagram for marketing. These strategies turned Zamage around, thanks to outside-the-box creative thinking. By utilizing social media marketing to deliver innovative content and offer giveaways, Zac has turned Zamage into an empire.

Zamage isn’t just a clothing store, it is part of the ZCL Brand. Strengthened by ambassadors like celebs Mikey Williams & Lio Rush, Zac now stocks some of the trendiest men’s fashions on the market, and they are in demand. Having 400,000 followers on Instagram just keeps the momentum going.

By keeping up with what customers want (like masks and gaiters), Zac and his team have created a dynamic business focused on what their shoppers are looking for. The goal was to create a brand for the people, and thanks to customer-friendly promotions like blowout sales, Zamage helps its shoppers look great without breaking the bank.