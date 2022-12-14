Award-Winning Zeru Restaurant Will Soon Delight Brickell With Mediterranean-Basque Cuisine As Part Of Its International Expansion

By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Food & Drink

An award-winning restaurant with locations in Mexico is coming to Brickell to serve signature Mediterranean-Basque cuisine, continuing Miami's expansion in the Mediterranean cuisine scene. Seasonal seafood and traditional Basque-style grill techniques are the restaurant's pillars of gastronomy, served in a modern dining room anchored by a trendy 20-seat bar and a lively outdoor terrace.

See Also: Here Are Our 17 Favorite Things Of 2022 In Miami

As part of its international expansion, Zeru will debut this wintMexican transplant Zeru is debuting this winter in the Magic City. The restaurant will be the Zeru Group's third location, following outposts in Mexico City's upscale San Angel and Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhoods.

Philippe Moullet, Zuma's former global managing director, has joined the group and will oversee the Miami project.

"I'm delighted to be partnering up with the Zeru Group to open their first international outpost here in Miami," Moullet said. "Zeru prides itself for cuisine that represents the best of the lauded San Sebastian's unique blend of simplicity and top-quality ingredients. Our shared passion and commitment to quality without compromise makes this a natural collaboration."

Zeru, which translates to "heaven," will serve a signature menu inspired by the cuisine of San Sebastian, a coastal city in the north of the Basque country and a top Michelin-starred destination in Europe. The Getaria-style seasonal fish options and dishes like Striped Seabass, Green Leaves, King Crab with Saffron Mayo, and Grilled Lemon are some of the restaurant's highlights.

"Expert hot coal grilling, the beautiful and simple combination of wood, smoke, and flame present since the beginning of gastronomy, is what gives meaning to our cuisine," says Zeru's Partner Chef Israel Aretxiga. "We apply the traditional techniques of the Basque asador to the finest ingredients to create a unique gastronomical experience of authentic flavors."

Zeru Miami will occupy a sprawling 5,400-square-foot space on the ground floor of the AKA Hotel, located in the heart of Brickell. The 200-seat indoor/outdoor restaurant will have a bright, contemporary dining room decorated with earthy materials in blue and white hues. The inviting area will be anchored by a trendy 20-seat bar that leads to a lively outdoor terrace framed by lush vegetation.

The Zeru Group initially opened in Mexico in 2009 to widespread acclaim for its outstanding food and service. It is widely regarded as the best Spanish restaurant in Mexico City. Zeru was named the sixth-best restaurant in Mexico City this year by MB by Marco Beteta, Mexico's most renowned gastronomic and lifestyle reference.

"Authenticity is what connects Miami with Zeru, a place where tradition and innovation meet," added Executive Chef Gabriela Guitrón. "Like the Magic City, our restaurant has an identity of its own, an authentic dining experience of flavors and textures that have been preserved and enhanced with ingredients that speak for themselves."

Zeru Miami will be located at 1395 Brickell Ave. The restaurant will open daily from 6:00 p.m. to midnight. For more information, visit the website.