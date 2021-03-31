Zimmermann Debuts Ready-to-Wear Spring Florals

Caroline Perrott | March 31, 2021 |





FLORALS FOR SPRING? SORRY, MIRANDA PRIESTLY, ZIMMERMANN’S BOTANICAL-INSPIRED PRINTS ARE INDEED GROUNDBREAKING.





Pieces from Zimmermann’s spring 2021 Wild Botanicals collection

Inspired by the unique flora and fauna of designer Nicky Zimmermann’s home country of Australia, the namesake fashion label debuts its spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection titled Wild Botanica. The collection—full of Zimmermann’s iconic feminine silhouettes and Victorian-esque necklines—came to the designer at a time when the world was changing and she found a new appreciation for her home. In a film that debuted at the brand’s fashion show in Sydney, Zimmermann says, “When someone asks me is there anything else that you would have done, I would have loved to be a florist.” She continues, “Flowers make you happy, and for me with fashion, that is what it is about.” It was the designer’s love of botanicals that led to the discovery of artist, naturalist and explorer Ellis Rowan, a famous artist hailing from Melbourne circa 1848 who painted the natural world. “[Ellis Rowan’s] paintings were emotive and very Australian. I recognized the plants and birds, and I loved the way she painted with such a feminine hand,” says Zimmermann.





Runway looks from the brand’s first show in Sydney, Australia, featuring bird prints.

Working with the National Library of Australia, Zimmermann used Rowan’s prints as her muse and even got to incorporate 10 of her pieces into fabric used in her spring collection. Billowy sleeve tops with playful floral appliques, crocheted maxi dresses, tiered gowns with bird prints, linen shorts and flouncy short skirts are just the beginning of this very springtime collection. These pieces will be perfect for upcoming outdoor activities and Miami’s increasing heat due to the sheer fabric that “allows light to shine through.” More than anything, this collection represents where the designer’s loyalties and inspiration truly lie—right at home. 9700 Collins Ave., Ste. 250, Bal Harbour, @zimmermann