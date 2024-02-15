Parisian Model Zoe Gegout Shares Her Beauty Secrets

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | People

International model Zoe Gegout (@gegoutzoe) is taking over the city following her move from Europe. We catch up with the style icon for her words of wisdom.

PHOTO BY RACHELL SMITH

What has been your most memorable career moment so far?

After spending most of my career in Europe, moving to America full-time has to be the most memorable moment.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

With patience, you can move mountains. Also, most people are too busy thinking about themselves to think about you, so stop caring about what others think. I’m still working on the latter.

What is something most people don’t know about you?

I didn’t speak English when I started modeling, and I had no idea what anyone was saying to me for the first two years!

What is one beauty ritual you follow every day?

I have to get some sort of workout, followed by the sauna.

What are some words you live by?

Every day, I repeat the following mantra to myself: I am mindful of my thoughts, words and actions.