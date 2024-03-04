Zoi Lerma Shares All About Her Exciting Day-To-Day Life

People, Style & Beauty, Style, Celebrity, style and beauty,

Zoi Lerma (@zoifish) has taken the fame that came with her viral dance videos and blossomed into a powerhouse force in beauty, fashion and lifestyle, all while taking her followers along the journey. Find out more about the exciting day-to-day life of the it girl, her journey with social media, beauty hacks, and fashion tips.

PHOTO BY OLIVER BLANK

Your rise to fame was very quick due to your Tiktok following—what was that like?

It felt very bizarre at first in the best way possible—I genuinely wasn’t expecting that first video I posted to blow up, but when it did I was quite literally glued to my phone. I felt like I started to get opportunities I had only ever dreamt of doing relatively fast, and it didn’t seem real at first. I also started gaining followers during the pandemic lockdowns, so I feel like the “meeting people” part of it was slightly delayed.

How do you curate your content when it comes to social media?

I curate my content by creating stuff that I genuinely enjoy making and doing; people can tell when a video or even a picture is “faked” or forced, and I never want to come off as phony. One of the biggest rules I learned since doing this is if you create content or art where you enjoy the process of making it, you’ll never care how “well” it does or what peoples’ opinions are of it because you love it. Just enjoy what you make and you’ll never “fail”!

How do you connect with your fans?

I connect with my fans by talking to them personally! I actually have this group of girls that I’ve talked to since the beginning, and [my boyfriend] Baron’s been a part of it too. I’ve actually met a few of them in person and it’s fun to talk to them, especially from only ever seeing them online!

What styles are you loving currently?

I’m loving throwing animal prints into outfits lately, but especially leopards and cheetahs. I feel like it’s been my staple as of recently and I’ll buy almost anything I see that has a cheetah print on it. I recently went to Europe and I got so inspired by the fashion there. I love, love, love layering pieces and prints together that on paper you wouldn’t think would look good, but somehow work when it’s on! I’ve also loved pairing fur with a super simple outfit because it just elevates it almost immediately (fake fur, of course!)

Favorite fashion brands:

I have a few that are pretty different but also have connections within them.

Miu Miu: I feel like I’m such a Miu Miu girl because it takes the simple preppy girl and elevates it.

Acne Studios: I love how edgy it is. I love sharp reds, and statement pieces in general and AS has just that. I feel hot in Acne Studios; it’s like my alter-ego.

Gucci: Gucci is timeless and fun, and timeless pieces with sharp colors are exactly what I’ve been obsessed with recently.

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello: YSL has the ultimate “timeless staple” piece you should have in your closet. I also feel sexy in YSL, but in a different way. I feel expensive, and it has that quiet luxury that will always be attractive.

Maison Margiela: What’s not to love about Margiela? The pieces and concept of the designs are so “out of the box” and it’s more than just a piece of clothing or a pair of shoes. It’s art.

Schiaparelli: Similar to Margiela, the pieces hold an extraordinary difference to them than other brands. I am in love with their pieces and the art that goes behind it.



PHOTO BY OLIVER BLANK

What does your daily beauty regimen look like?

My daily regimen starts with my skincare. I’ve been using Sonya Dakar for over a year now and I feel like it’s not only changed my skin but my confidence as well. It truly changed the trajectory of my skin and I feel like I glow from within now. I will always gel my eyebrows with Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze and curl my eyelashes, along with adding a bit of Mac lipliner in Whirl or Oak for a natural look. If I add concealer, I use Nars, and then I’ll add some cream blush. I’ve been loving Merit’s blushes recently!

How do you balance what you share on social media and what you keep private?

I always think to myself before sharing something, ‘Do I want other people’s opinions on this that I’m inevitably going to see?’ If I don’t care, then I’ll post it. The thing with sharing things on social media is you’re kind of setting yourself up for other people to have an opinion about you, and publicly, at that. Sometimes you don’t have control of what gets out and what doesn’t, but regardless sometimes staying mysterious and not oversharing is hotter, but it’s so hard not to!



PHOTO BY OLIVER BLANK

What do you hope to accomplish this year?

I hope to keep doing what I’m doing, but on an even larger scale. Also, I want to delve into other things and possibly create something that is larger than me, without going too much into detail. I think what I do at times is have too many goals at once, which leaves me with unfinished projects. I think actually setting myself up to put my total focus into a few things rather than so many will help me accomplish more than I’ve ever imagined. I hope to be living my dream life this year!