Zucca's 4-Year Anniversary With 3 Chefs, 1 Extraordinary Dinner

Annie Kurnick | March 3, 2021 | Food & Drink Events

Indulge in an exquisite culinary journey with a six-course meal prepared by three renowned chefs this weekend at Zucca Miami.

Existing in the prime of our mid-pandemic lives, we’re all finding different ways to escape the countless restrictions and travel bans. Many have turned to the art of cuisine for a well-deserved getaway—and just as we find ourselves in the habit of pressing redial for reservations at the same list of restaurants, Zucca Miami (@zuccamiami) presents us with an opportunity to be transported to the heart of Italy for an extraordinary, palate-tingling dining experience.

The refined eatery invites you to their Three Chefs, One Extraordinary Dinner event for an utmost exquisite one-night holiday. As the upscale Italian restaurant celebrates its 4th anniversary, Executive Chef Manuel Garcia teams up with Two Michelin star chef, Paul Liebrandt and Esquire’s Pastry Chef of the Year, Antonio Bachour, as they bring visitors back to the excitement of fine dining with a superior six-course dinner.

On March 6th, attendees will be warmly welcomed with a fabulous 7PM cocktail reception in preparation for the 8PM main event. While Chef Garcia’s expertise in Italian cuisine collides beautifully with the daring style of Chef Liebrandt and the sophistication of Chef Bachour’s delicacies, the experience mimics that of magic as all of the collaborative dishes work together in perfect harmony.

While the event carries a fee of $200 a person, we see it as a small price to pay for the brilliant combination of kitchen expertise atop a range of wine pairings curated by Zucca’s own World Class Sommelier Team. While the elegantly planned experience is as long and rich as the history of Italian cuisine itself, the authenticity continues as it all takes place in the restaurant’s newly opened Zucca Garden—a whimsical terrace that transports you to a classic Tuscan winery for an evening of indulgence. Come one, come all—because, amid this Covid-dominated era, an Italian-themed getaway is just what the doctor ordered. 162 Alcazar Ave. Coral Gables, 786.580.3731